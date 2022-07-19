ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Island, NY

Onion Festival brings onion feast and music to Pine Island

thephoto-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic, onions and much other food will be part of the Onion Festival on Sept. 4 at PLAV Pavilion in Pine Island. Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, winner of...

www.thephoto-news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
Times Herald-Record

July is 'officially' ice cream month in Orange County

You may have missed the moment to enjoy a cone or a cup of ice cream on National Ice Cream Day -- it was July 17 -- but no worries: Orange County has its own ice cream trail! Orange County Tourism & Film and the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) put together a list of 11 places to enjoy locally made ice cream throughout the month of July, which they have declared as "Ice Cream Month" in the county.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Riverfest, 'Sultans of Swing,' Renaissance Faire, more events this weekend, beyond

If you have an event to promote, please go to recordonline.com/things-to-do/events and self-submit your information. This free street festival in Narrowsburg features a dog parade, art poster auction, artisan market, live performances, food and drink, kids activities, and much more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The day begins with River Dogs on Parade (register your dog in advance, $10, by calling DVAA at 845-252-7576 or sign up at 9 am in front of Narrowsburg Feed & Grain). There will be artisans selling handcrafts in wood, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and painting. Riverfest also gives visitors a chance to learn about environmental and service organizations via booths for many local non-profits. The Riverfest Poster Auction takes place at 1 p.m. For more information, including, the schedule of performances, visit delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/riverfest.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Island, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

OG Tiny House for Sale in Highland, New York

It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on. Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes...
HIGHLAND, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Dedicated to Heroic Dog

It's always exciting to find out that a new eatery will be opening in the Hudson Valley. Thankfully, our growing communities bring new opportunities for all. Local residents get to try the newest flavor in town, which also provides more employment opportunities in our area. It seems that each town has had more business open up in the past two years than ever before. Supporting local businesses is important within the Hudson Valley.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Freedom Fest to include fireworks

GOSHEN – Orange County’s 2022 Freedom Fest fireworks show will be held on Friday, July 29 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. Freedom Fest will include a special salute to our veterans and will feature live music from the Black Dirt Bandits as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors or bring their own (No glass containers, pop-up tents, or sparklers are permitted.)
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Sturr
boozyburbs.com

Korean Hot Dogs Are Coming to Rockland County

Kong Dog, a chain of Korean corn dog shops, is opening a location at Palisades Center in West Nyack. This will be the second store in New York (there’s one in Albany) and ninth overall in the US. Their brand of corn dog’s toppings includes choices such as Hot...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

City pool closed, Newburgh residents try to escape the heat

During the dog days of summer, kids usually enjoy heading to city pools to cool off, but with Newburgh's pool closed this summer for renovations, neighbors had to find alternative ways to beat the heat. Xavier and other kids in Middletown have two pools to choose from to cool off...
NEWBURGH, NY
PIX11

‘Multiple’ shark sightings close beaches in Queens, Long Island: officials

QUEENS (PIX11) — Rockaway Beach and several Long Island beaches suspended swimming Tuesday afternoon after multiple shark sightings were reported, officials said. NYPD helicopters patrolled Rockaway Beach, which was set to reopen when it was deemed safe, according to a spokesman for the New York City Parks Department. Police said the beach reopened Tuesday at […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion#Grammy Awards#Localevent#Local Life#Plav Pavilion#The Plav Pavillion
94.3 Lite FM

“So Disappointed”: Newburgh Not Happy with ShopRite Replacement

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and residents aren't happy.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
thephoto-news.com

Dorothy A. Sissler

Dorothy A. Sissler, 97, of Goshen, NY, died peacefully at Glen Arden Health Care Center on July 18, 2022,. Dorothy was born in NYC on October 14, 1924 to Helen and Harold Fitzgerald. Previously from Pelham, NY; Ridgewood, NJ; and Flat Rock, NC; Dorothy and her husband Bernard returned to NY in 1997 to be closer to their family.
GOSHEN, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Produce and spices of many kinds grown in Goshen Black Dirt

Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake showcases dozens of farmers in the area who are skilled at adapting to growing conditions, weather, and harvest history. One of these farmers is Jeff Bialas, who has been operating his Goshen farm with his family since 2010. J & A Farm [jafarm.org] began...
GOSHEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy