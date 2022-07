The City of Wamego has named a new Chief of the city’s police department. Paul Schliffke, who has served as Deputy Chief of Police for the past nine years, has been promoted to the position permanently. He had served in the role on an interim basis following the termination of former Chief Mike Baker on June 22. The City of Wamego has never said why Baker was fired, though Baker has alluded to friction with the City Manager’s office.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO