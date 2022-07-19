ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot on set in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLWfB_0gl5piOr00

NEW YORK - - A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

A 31-year-old Queens man was shot and killed while sitting inside his car around 5 a.m. on North Henry Street.

Police sources told CBS2 the victim was in charge of putting up "No Parking" signs for the shoot. He was in his car when the gunman walked up, opened the door and shot him in the face and neck.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with neighbors on the quiet block, who said heard at least one gunshot.

"I mean, this is crazy. This is insane," one woman said. "We didn't really even suspect it was gunshots, so we just went back to sleep... Later on, we woke up, and just cops everywhere."

As Caloway reported, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" planned to film a scene on the block later in the morning.

NBC and Universal Television shared the following statement with CBS2:

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

Neighbors said it's a popular spot for productions, especially cop shows.

"They always shoot location around here. 'Law & Order,' 'NYPD Blue,' whatever," the woman added.

They never thought a show about crime would turn into a real-life crime scene.

"No, for real? That's what my daughter said. She said, 'Mom, there was a shooting.' I said, 'No, it's a film.' She said, 'OK, everything's OK?' 'As far as I know,' but I guess it's not," said Betty Gifford.

Police said the gunman was wearing all black and took off on foot after the shooting.

So far, there's no word on a possible motive, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 13

Mz. FightLikeABoss
1d ago

Why is everything always political? Such an asinine statement.🤦🏾‍♀️ Shootings happen in all states and in every neighborhood. America needs prayer because the utter disregard for human life is so sickening. Prayers up for the victim's family.🙌🏾

Reply
12
Cynthia LaChester
1d ago

Prayers for his family and friends RIP sir. I pray they catch who did this

Reply
5
 

