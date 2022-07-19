ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Suggests PGA Tour Players 'Take the Money Now' With LIV Golf

By John Schwarb
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZnAN_0gl5perx00

The Saudi-backed startup series will play its third event next week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is playing its third event July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and the golf course's owner is encouraging more players to join the startup league.

In a post on his Truth Social account, the former U.S. president wrote:

"All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year.

"If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."

A number of PGA Tour players have left the tour this summer to join the Saudi-backed series, with more reportedly to come .

The PGA Tour is a separate entity from the PGA of America, which opted to move this year's PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The PGA Championship was instead played at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Trump filed suit over breach of contract, which the PGA of America settled out of court .

Families of 9/11 victims sent a letter to Trump on Sunday urging him to cancel the tournament, given it's backing through the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

A contingent from a group called 9/11 Justice also attended LIV Golf's event three weeks ago in Portland, Oregon .

”These golfers that are getting in bed with the Saudis, they should know what they're doing. Shame on them," said group president Brett Eagleson in a press conference in Portland, he lost his father in the 9/11 attacks. “And to the golfers that say it's just a game of golf, shame on them. I invite them to look at the pain in our eyes, hear our stories, and walk in our shoes.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Donald Trump welcomes Saudi-backed golf tournament at one of his clubs, escalating years-long feud with ‘very disloyal’ PGA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you’re a fan of golf, you’ve surely by now heard of the LIV Golf International Series, the new, big-money Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour that has attracted golf greats Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, on the one hand—and the scorn of fans critical of the Middle Eastern country’s record on human rights on the other.
POTUS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III as new players alongside Henrik Stenson for Trump Bedminster event

More PGA Tour winners are taking their talents to LIV Golf. Tuesday the series announced 45 of the 48 players who will tee it up at its upcoming event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” A day later the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded circuit announced Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III would be making their debuts alongside Henrik Stenson, who broke the news himself earlier in the day after he was relieved of his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
Golf.com

Brandel Chamblee fires back after Greg Norman ‘talking bobblehead’ dig

The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, and the same can be said for Greg Norman and Brandel Chamblee. Chamblee, Golf Channel’s lead analyst, has long been one of the most vocal critics of the new Saudi-backed league that continues to snatch players away from the PGA Tour and disrupt the pro game. Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, has also been one of Chamblee’s primary targets.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf confirms the players competing in its Bedminster tournament

LIV Golf has confirmed the field for its third tournament of the season at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club from July 29 to 31. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are just five of the headline names in the field. South African duo and the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson DROPPED by long-time sponsor after joining LIV Golf

Henrik Stenson has been dropped by one of his long-time sponsors, Mutual of Omaha, following his decision to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Stenson was yesterday stripped of the 2023 European Ryder Cup captaincy after reportedly accepting in the region of $40 million to join Greg Norman's controversial new circuit.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Stenson joins Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain

The Ryder Cup captaincy of Henrik Stenson lasted all of four months. Ryder Cup Europe removed Stenson as captain for the 2023 matches — still 14 months away from being played in Italy — when the Swede decided to choose the guaranteed money of the Saudi-funded rival league over the Ryder Cup. The European tour and PGA Tour have suspended players who signed up for LIV Golf, which is handing out massive signing bonuses to go along with its $25 million prize fund in eight tournaments that feature 54 holes and no cut. The third LIV Golf event is next week at Trump National in New Jersey. Sky Sports was among the first to report Stenson is leaving for the rival league.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III join Henrik Stenson as new LIV additions

LIV Golf released Tuesday evening its field for next week’s tournament in New Jersey, though it left three open spots still to be announced. We now know who those openings will go to: Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III. Stenson, on the same day that he was...
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
704
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy