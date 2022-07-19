ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

DakhaBrakha

kexp.org
 3 days ago

Photo by Carlos Cruz (view set) Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha returned to the KEXP studios this past April for a powerful and...

kexp.org

operawire.com

Contralto Kristin Starkey Begins Heavy Metal Career

Opera singer Kristin Starkey has begun a career as a heavy metal singer. The Swedish-based singer is developing a cult following as a heavy metal singer and in the last year and a half, she has released a series of stunning cover versions of heavy metal tracks on YouTube. Starkey...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian Culture#Raising Awareness#Vocalist#Sheds#Kexp
NPR

Exploring the 'Madchester' music scene of the '80s and '90s

From the late 1980s through the early '90s, the "Madchester" music scene was born out of rave club culture in Manchester, England. Combining rock, house, dance, electronic and psychedelic music, bands like Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, New Order, 808 State and others garnered global music and pop cultural significance. The scene spawned The Hacienda, a nightclub that was the focus of the music scene, and Factory Records, an independent record label owned by Tony Wilson that signed many bands, including Happy Mondays and James. While many of the Madchester bands were from Manchester, not all the bands associated with the music of the scene were (Blur, Primal Scream and The Soup Dragons), and before and after the booming years of the dance music influenced bands, indie and punk bands from Manchester had an equally important influence on music both in the UK and globally — bands like The Fall, The Buzzcocks and The Smiths, to name a few.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Top 55 EDM Love Songs of All Time

When you think of love songs, artists like Frank Sinatra, Etta James, The Beatles, Al Green and Dolly Parton are probably among the first that come to mind. Sure, it is country, pop and R&B that have seen most of the biggest hits under the everlasting theme — but “love songs” encompass much more than just sentimental ballads.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

Whether you know it as the great choral number from Carmina Burana or simply as The X Factor song, most of us have heard the magnificent ‘O Fortuna’. But what is the choir actually singing about?. ‘O Fortuna’ has its origins in the 13th century as a medieval...
TV SHOWS
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs

Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Presents Concert Series Launches With Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and More

Pitchfork is excited to announce the new Pitchfork Presents concert series, kicking off at Knockdown Center in Queens on Sunday, August 21. Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, and Mega Bog will all take the stage for the first edition, along with Water From Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, Jane Remover, and Soul Glo. Advance tickets for Pitchfork Presents are available today for $40 on DICE. There will also be day-of tickets available for $60.
QUEENS, NY
The Atlantic

Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ Belongs to Everyone

In June 1984, at New York’s Quadrasonic Sound studios, Leonard Cohen laid down a song he’d spent years writing. “Hallelujah” would eventually join the pantheon of contemporary popular music; at the time, though, the Canadian singer-songwriter may as well have dropped it off the end of a pier. That’s because it was included on Various Positions, Cohen’s seventh studio album for Columbia, which the head of the music division, Walter Yetnikoff, chose not to release in the U.S. “Leonard, we know you’re great,” he said. “But we don’t know if you’re any good.” Or as cartoonish execs say in the movies: I don’t hear a single.
MUSIC
The FADER

Beyoncé shares Renaissance tracklist and features

We're just over a week away from Renaissance, the seventh solo album Beyoncé and her first since 2016's Lemonade. We've heard this first song "Break My Soul," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, and on Wednesday Beyoncé shared the Renaissance tracklist in her Instagram Story. Watch the trailer below.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Yes Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Surveyed as a whole, the Yes catalog is the ultimate hodgepodge: symphonic prog, heavy jazz fusion, arena rock, synth-pop, new wave and classical guitar showcases. Naturally, the members' solo work darts around even. — if you listen to everything chronologically, you may experience a wild free jazz recording (like some...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Lou Reed’s Primordial, Super-Rare Country-Folk Recording of ‘Heroin’

Lou Reed can’t help but laugh after announcing the title of a new song, “Heroin,” on a demo recording from May 1965. He then gives a surprisingly folky, almost Dylan-esque performance of the tune, which would become a noisy, droning blast of euphoria on The Velvet Undergound and Nico a couple of years later. His voice creaks as he plays country turnaround on his acoustic guitar, but the lyrics are all there, even if the outro would sound a bit like “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” if he were playing a banjo. The track will appear on the upcoming compilation, Words & Music, May 1965, due Aug. 26 (find it online here).
MUSIC
Billboard

BMG Acquires Jean-Michel Jarre’s Music Publishing Catalog

BMG will represent Jean-Michel Jarre’s entire music publishing catalog in what’s said to be the biggest single deal ever struck by the music company in France. BMG said Thursday that it is acquiring the electronic music pioneer’s decades-deep works, an arrangement that brings in such classic albums as Oxygene and Equinoxe, together with Jarre’s writer’s income stream.
BUSINESS

