Chris Brown Accused of “Pure Theft” and Backing Out of Benefit Concert Appearance

A Houston businesswoman and activist is taking action against R&B artist Chris Brown for canceling his performance at a local benefit concert.

LeJuan Bailey, co-owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, stated that she had booked Brown for a charity event on March 19. The event was raising money for people whose homes were destroyed by Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas, and it was set to occur at the Toyota Center in Houston. Bailey reported that Brown agreed to appear, and his fees and travel accommodations were covered. The total cost of getting Brown to the benefit concert was over one million dollars and had not been refunded despite his no-show.

Brown allegedly canceled his appearance during soundcheck on the day the concert was supposed to occur. Bailey confirmed that she and her team were not given a reason for the cancelation.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said as reported by a local news outlet. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.

“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,” Bailey continued. “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Bailey also noted that Brown is scheduled to return to the Toyota Center in Houston on August 17, even though he did not make an appearance at the hurricane relief event in March.

Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage