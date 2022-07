One thousand one hundred ninety-six solar panels installed just outside the hamlet of Pearl River have been dismantled. The solar farm was installed in 2018 as part of a 9-project deal with Monolith Solar. The panels, set up in the state-owned cloverleaf where Route 304 meets North Middletown Road, were allegedly going to produce more than 500,000 kWh of AC power, about enough to power about 80 homes annually.

PEARL RIVER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO