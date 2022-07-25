How to earn all of the Stray Badges

The Stray Badges are collectibles with a difference, as there's only a couple that you actually 'collect' in the usual sense while the rest of them are rewards for completing side quests. There are a total of six badges available, and you can track your progress towards finding them all as these little pins actually appear on your cat backpack as you earn them – this is a more subtle change to your appearance than is offered by the various Stray mods you can install on PC, but it's still a very cute touch. Everything you need to do for these items can be carried out in The Slums, Antvillage, and Midtown, so pay attention to this guide while you're in those areas and you'll be able to collect all of the Stray Badges in no time.

The Slums: Music Badge

To unlock the Music Stray Badge, you need to find all eight Stray Sheet Music locations and return the collectibles you find there to Morusque so he can play them, including one that requires cracking the Stray safe's mysterious password to access and another that involves visiting Stray energy drink locations . These can be picked up in The Slums area on your first or second visit, and our separate guide has all of their locations.

The Slums Part 2: Outsider Badge

The Outsider Stray Badge is received automatically as part of the storyline, after helping Seamus to track his dad by providing the Stray Poncho to Elliot so he can fix the Broken Tracker. This happens on your second visit to The Slums, having already found all of the Stray Notebooks for Momo and taken a trip across the Rooftops.

Antvillage: Plant Badge

After arriving in Antville and B-12 making a startling discovery through one of the Stray Memories , you'll be free to explore this treehouse area where there are three flowers to find. To get the Red Plant, ride the bucket down behind the robots playing mahjong (after jumping on their table for the Cat-a-strophe trophy) then head out along the pipe and barrels to the tree.

From the sofa Isaac is sleeping on in front of the TV, where you can find one of the Stray Scratch locations for this chapter by sinking your claws into it, head out along the tree branch to take the Purple Plant.

Lastly, make your way up to the bar/kitchen, then hop along the pipe to the right of it to collect the Yellow Plant.

Return all three of these colored flowers to Malo in the gardening area to receive the Plant Stray Badge.

Midtown: Cat Badge

Find the electronics merchant in the first shopping walkway where Paoudre is complaining, then jump over the counter and get inside.

Behind the shelves you'll find the message "2458 :edoC" and above you is a safe, so reverse this instruction for this Midtown safe code then enter 8542 on the digicode pad to unlock it and receive the Cat Stray Badge.

Midtown: Police Badge

From the area with the big hologram, go down the steps and along the alleyway between the clothes shop and the security room.

At the end of the alleyway, climb up the AC units and roof sections until you reach this barred window, then jump inside.

You'll find yourself in a cell, then inspect the robot lying on the ground to receive the Police Stray Badge.

Midtown: Neco Badge

Talk to the worker who lost their keys while infiltrating the factory to steal the Stray Atomic Battery , then move further on through the section where you use shadows to hide from Sentinels until you reach a series of barrels. Instead of moving on to the next room, jump to side on the barrels to get the Worker Keys.

In the next area, go left behind the boxes and pull a lever to open the door, which allows you to double back to the previous area and meet the worker again. Give them the Worker Keys and you'll get the Neco Stray Badge in return.

Congratulations, you've found all of the Stray Badges and earned the originally-named Badges trophy.

