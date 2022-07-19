Secret Service Ordered to Investigate How All Those Jan. 6 Texts Got Deleted

In a departure from his staunchly conservative leanings, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday signaled that, if it came down to it, he would vote for a bill that would enshrine federal protection of same-sex marriage. In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Wisconsin senator began by suggesting that the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in the House on Tuesday with a vote of 267 to 157, was unwarranted legislation. “Unlike Roe v. Wade, I do not see any scenario in which the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell [v. Hodges, the 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage],” he said. “The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit. Even though I feel the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, should it come before the Senate, I see no reason to oppose it.” It remains unclear how many of the Senate’s other 47 Republican members plan to vote on the bill; on Tuesday, minority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined to state a position on the legislation.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO