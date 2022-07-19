ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Secret Service Ordered to Investigate How All Those Jan. 6 Texts Got Deleted

By Alan Halaly
 5 days ago
The National Archives on Tuesday directed the Secret Service to probe the “the potential unauthorized deletion” of texts from around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “This report must include ... a statement of the exact circumstances...

TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Agents With Pence Said Goodbye to Family Members on Jan. 6

One of the most dramatic moments of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing featured testimony from an unidentified witness who recounted that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail was scared for their lives as a mob descended upon the U.S. Capitol. Described as a “security professional” who was working at the White House complex on Jan. 6, the individual monitored incoming radio traffic that day and noted that the agents did “not sound good” as the Capitol attack raged. “Members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” the witness said. “It was disturbing. I don’t like talking about it. But there were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth.” The witness added “it was just chaos” and they were “getting nervous” as rioters breached the Capitol. Many within the mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and were determined to prevent the vice president from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Secret Service confirms Jan. 6-related text messages were deleted

Washington — Secret Service text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved, the agency confirmed Tuesday in response to a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democratic member of the Jan 6. panel, said the Secret Service acknowledged the erasure in a letter Tuesday, detailing how agency phones were migrated to a new system in the weeks after the 2021 attack. Murphy said the agency left it up to individual agents to decide what electronic records to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Jury finds Memphis man guilty of participating in Jan. 6 attack

July 22 (UPI) -- A jury in Washington, D.C., has found a Memphis man guilty of charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building. The Justice Department said in a statement that Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Miss., was found guilty Thursday on the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and on four misdemeanor offenses for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year with a crowd of then-President Donald Trump supporters as they attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Ron Johnson Signals He Would Support Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage

In a departure from his staunchly conservative leanings, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday signaled that, if it came down to it, he would vote for a bill that would enshrine federal protection of same-sex marriage. In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Wisconsin senator began by suggesting that the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in the House on Tuesday with a vote of 267 to 157, was unwarranted legislation. “Unlike Roe v. Wade, I do not see any scenario in which the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell [v. Hodges, the 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage],” he said. “The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit. Even though I feel the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, should it come before the Senate, I see no reason to oppose it.” It remains unclear how many of the Senate’s other 47 Republican members plan to vote on the bill; on Tuesday, minority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined to state a position on the legislation.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Lee Zeldin Blasts Quick Release of Alleged Attacker

A day after being attacked, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Friday returned to the campaign trail to decry New York’s cashless bail law after his alleged assailant was quickly released without bail, the New York Daily News reports. Charged with attempted assault, 43-year-old David Jakubonis was released mere hours after the incident due to the law that waives bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Jakubonis, who is said to have admitted to police he was drunk during the incident, allegedly tried to aim for Zeldin’s neck with a sharp object while the congressman was giving a speech. Jakubonis was restrained by people nearby. Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, predicted the man’s release on Twitter early Friday, saying, “His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were ‘you’re done’, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Report: Officials Waged 12 Failed Capture Attempts Against Mexican Drug Lord Caro Quintero

Earlier this month, Mexican authorities arrested Rafael Caro Quintero, the notorious drug lord accused of ordering the death of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in the 1980s. Now, The Washington Post reports that the eventual arrest comes after a string of 12 failed capture attempts between 2013 and 2022. According to current and former U.S. officials, a U.S. task force worked with Mexican authorities to wage aerial raids which may have been foiled by high-level Mexican leaks. The officials claim that the alleged leaks indicate that the Mexican government was protecting Caro Quintero, a claim that the country’s president denies. The president also said that Mexico planned and carried out the eventual capture, a narrative rejected by U.S. officials who say that they have been providing crucial intelligence for nine years. According to Mexican authorities, previous raids failed because of Carlo Quintero’s sophisticated security web.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Lee Zeldin Attacker Was ‘Drunk’ Iraq War Veteran David G. Jakubonis, Say Police

A 43-year-old Iraqi war veteran identified as David Jakubonis was arrested after breaching security in an attempt to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) during a campaign speech in upstate New York Thursday evening, according to Monroe Sheriff’s Department. Jakubonis, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to local media reports, was arraigned for second-degree attempted assault, which is a felony, and freed on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Jakubonis climbed on stage during the speech with a weapon he swung toward Zeldin’s neck, telling him, “You’re done,” the statement said. Zeldin is running to become the governor of New York. A man identified as Joe Chenelly tackled and restrained Jakubonis, and later told Rochester First news, “When he said he served in Iraq, I got down hands on my knees and said, ‘You know, we’re going to get through whatever you’ve done here tonight.’” Chenelly is national director of the nonprofit veterans service group AMVETS and a candidate for state office on the Republican and Conservative Party tickets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Pete Buttigieg’s Message to Republican Senators: ‘Our Marriage Deserves to Be Treated Equally’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Republican senators should vote to enshrine marriage equality in law, adding he did not “understand” why 157 Republican members of Congress had voted against the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday (47 voted in support). On State of the Union Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg about his thoughts on Senator Marco Rubio who has said he will vote “no” on the bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark faces legal disciplinary charges

WASHINGTON — Legal licensing authorities in Washington have initiated a disciplinary case against Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who promoted the former president’s false election fraud claims and is now under investigation. Clark “attempted to engage in conduct involving dishonesty” and “attempted to engage...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Judge Allows Abortions to Continue in Louisiana—For Now

Pro-choice advocates won again in Louisiana after a judge ruled Thursday that abortions can continue while a lawsuit against the state’s trigger law plays out. There are only three clinics in the entire state that perform abortions, the Associated Press reported, and a ban on abortion has been enforced twice and also blocked twice since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The state could appeal the decision, and state AG Jeff Landry has signaled that he believes the case will end up at the state’s Supreme Court. “With this decision, Chief Judge Johnson determined that we are likely to succeed on the merits of our lawsuit,” plaintiff lawyer Joanna Wright said. “We are prepared to prove our case and hope to obtain a final ruling that the trigger bans are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.”
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

How the Secret Service became not just a protecter of the president's body, but his secrets

Carol Leonnig, Washington Post reporter and author of “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" joins Morning Joe to discuss Trump's Secret Service "There's an arrogance that runs through Secret Service, and an effort, always, to cover up anything that would be embarrassing, humiliating or anything that's bad about the president.," Leonnig says. "Remember, sometimes the Secret service becomes not just a protector of the president's body, but of the president's secrets." July 20, 2022.
POTUS
