JUST LISTED - 36 NEWBOLD SQUARE ON SILVER LAKE

Granite countertops are a very popular choice for kitchens and bathrooms, especially in homes that are a bit more extravagant, per Designer Appliances. Large families and those with a busy kitchen also appreciate granite countertops because they are durable, heat-resistant, and stain-resistant. Its beauty is also known to last, but only if you take the time to properly maintain and seal it every year, and use the right cleaning materials. When it comes to designing the rest of your kitchen, you should be careful not to take away from the beauty of your countertops. Your kitchen backsplash can either elevate your granite or create a distraction — or worse — create an unbalanced design, absent of complementary colors.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO