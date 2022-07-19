ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

JUST LISTED - 36 NEWBOLD SQUARE ON SILVER LAKE

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Highly desired community on Silver Lake just 3 short blocks to the sun, surf and sand of the Atlantic Ocean -- this is Newbold Square! Quietly tucked away on a dead-end street (Scarborough Avenue Extended) adjacent to...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

The singer built the house, located in Ventura County, California, in 1961, complete with custom wood built-ins, a black commode and ceilings imbued with glitter. Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Real Estate
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
Local
Delaware Business
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Business
House Digest

Alison Victoria Reveals Which Room Is A Waste Of Space In A House These Days

Whether you're remodeling your home, planning on flipping an old property, or building your own house, a lot goes into designing a residence, especially with more and more people working remotely. Apollo Technical reports that 80% of workers are required to work from home three days a week, making the layout and design of your house crucial to your productivity and comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

A Historic Home Built by Icons of British Design Asks £5.25 Million

An aerial view of the coutry estate. In Surrey, England, a historic Arts and Crafts house, created by icons of British design, Gertrude Jekyll and Sir Edwin Lutyens, has gone on sale for £5.25 million (US$6.31 million). Munstead Wood house, as it’s known, is a 11.2-acre, seven-bedroom late Victorian...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#Atlantic Ocean#Housing List
thespruce.com

Explore This Designer's Stunning and Stylish Toronto Townhouse

With a professional eye for luxury, it’s no surprise that Anne Hepfer’s own home is as lush and luxe as her projects. Through her eponymous firm, the Toronto-based designer has been featured in House Beautiful, The Wall St Journal, Architectural Digest.com, and Domino. Now, Hepfer’s preparing for the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

The Best Backsplash For Granite Countertops

Granite countertops are a very popular choice for kitchens and bathrooms, especially in homes that are a bit more extravagant, per Designer Appliances. Large families and those with a busy kitchen also appreciate granite countertops because they are durable, heat-resistant, and stain-resistant. Its beauty is also known to last, but only if you take the time to properly maintain and seal it every year, and use the right cleaning materials. When it comes to designing the rest of your kitchen, you should be careful not to take away from the beauty of your countertops. Your kitchen backsplash can either elevate your granite or create a distraction — or worse — create an unbalanced design, absent of complementary colors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

How To Paint Your Brick Fireplace For A New Modern Look

A fireplace is the center of your living room. There's nothing better than gathering around the fireplace in the evenings. You can roast marshmallows, sip on hot chocolate, and converse on cool evenings. A fireplace is the perfect cozy detail to add to your home. They're particularly sought after by homeowners in colder climates, and, on average, homes with fireplaces sell for 13% more than the national median, according to Angi. Many older homes have brick fireplaces that homeowners consider a little outdated. So how can you give your fireplace a new modern look?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TownLift

Around Town: Shorty’s Stairs

PARK CITY, Utah – If you’ve ever lived on Ontario Avenue or Rossie Hill Drive, then you are probably very well acquainted with Shorty’s Stairs. The 23-steps off of Marsac, […]
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy