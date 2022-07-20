Heat Advisory posted for Buffalo and northern portions of WNY

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The dog days of summer have arrived in Buffalo and Western New York and we'll be feeling the influx of a round of heat and humidity across the region midweek.

A Heat Advisory has been posted for much of the region, including metro Buffalo, during the day Wednesday.(see below)

While it won't meet the qualifications of a meteorological 'heat wave' for the Buffalo area, it will be warmer than the norm and is worth noting.

The National Weather Service defines a heat wave as "a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days" and also notes that, in order to qualify as a heat wave, "temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area."

Forecasters at the weather service say, "Temperatures on Wednesday will be among the warmest of the season thus far for many areas with...daytime highs on Wednesday (will be) in the upper 80s to mid 90s for most areas."

The front responsible for the quick burst of heat will move across the region midweek and also spark the possibility of showers late Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s behind the passing cold front.

Conditions along the eastern U.S. are expected to continue and likely meet the criteria for heat wave standards.

According to AccuWeather, the period from July to mid-August is often the hottest time of the year for much of the U.S. and the Northern Hemisphere, but the term " dog days of summer " originated from the appearance of the dog star "Sirius" during ancient times during the same part of the summer.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Northern Erie, Genesee, Livingston, and Ontario counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.