Mayor Adams, Norman Siegel, Coalition for the Homeless Founder Robert Hayes Launch Street Homeless Advocacy Project to Support New Yorkers Experiencing Street Homelessness

New Facilities Include FDNY Academy and Queens Public Library. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) Commissioner Dawn M. Pinnock today announced the expansion of its Demand Response program to reduce city government’s energy consumption, cut carbon emissions, and safeguard the local electric grid during hot summer months. On days with extreme heat — when energy use spikes across New York City — DCAS reduces energy use in city buildings and other participating facilities. Increased demand for electricity on hot summer days risks the possibility of blackouts and brownouts and requires energy providers to source additional electricity from dirtier energy sources, such as coal. In addition to helping avoid blackouts and brownouts and reducing emissions, the program cuts energy costs and generates revenue. Utility providers pay the city for its support on days of peak demand. As part of the program’s expansion, this summer, 555 facilities across more than 30 city agencies and organizations are participating in the program, including City Hall. Of these, 90 are new participants.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO