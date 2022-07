Today, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the World Golf Hall of Fame announced that the World Golf Hall of Fame will be moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper joined the announcement today, where the two organizations detailed the new visitor experience at the USGA’s Golf House Pinehurst campus set to open in 2024. The Hall of Fame will relocate its physical collection from Florida to North Carolina.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO