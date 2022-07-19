ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Rapper Fat Pimp Had Us Jiggin at Week 5 BIG3 Halftime Performance [PHOTOS]

By Rea2Real
 2 days ago

Week 5 of Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball tournament brought Dallas a real Tripled D present with a very special halftime performance from Dallas rapper, Fat Pimp. Check out what you missed and who you may have missed durning the incredible event.

There were many celeb sitings who came to enjoy a total of 6 intense basketball games from some of the best ex NBA players and coaches.

1. Game 5 Big3

2. Week 5 Big3

3. Week 5 Big3

4. Game 5 Big3

5. Week 5 Big3

6. Game 5 Big3

7. Game 5 Big3

8. Game 5 Big3

9. Week 5 Big3

10. Game 5 Big3

