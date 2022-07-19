ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

That’s a wrap for 10U Gold

 3 days ago

The Flandreau 10u gold team wrapped up there season this week in league tournament play in Madison in the gold bracket. In a couple competitive games Flandreau gold took on Flandreau purple first...

Rock County Star Herald

Tweet and Oeltjenbruns exchange vows June 4 in Luverne

Paige Tweet, Lismore, and Tucker Oeltjenbruns, Luverne, were married Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Living Rock Church in Luverne. Pastor Billy Skaggs officiated. Parents of the couple are Jeff and Carol Tweet, Lismore, and Glen and Cris Oeltjenbruns, Luverne. Matrons of honor were Alisha Boomgaarden and Megan Meinders, sisters of...
LUVERNE, MN
kelo.com

Blue, the emu’s saga continues

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids continues to keep KELO.com news updated on the saga of Blue, their emu who was frightened off by fireworks on the 4th of July. This past Saturday, it was the rain that worked against catching the emu. Kim Hubers said they were so close. Her husband hand a hand on the bird but the wet feathers were too slippery.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Flandreau, SD
Sports
City
Volga, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Flandreau, SD
City
Elkton, SD
headlightherald.com

Neal Honeycutt, 42

Neal Joseph Honeycutt, age 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family and great music on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD following a hard-fought battle with Muscular Dystrophy. A celebration of Neal’s life will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Tracy Eagles Club. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls has been entrusted with arrangements. Please go to www.georgeboom.com to sign his guestbook.
TRACY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Canaries’ new owner buys Sioux Falls trucking company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last March, Minneapolis-based True North Equity Partners, purchased the Sioux Falls Canaries. Now the firm’s founder and managing partner Brian Slipka is working to grow his business footprint in South Dakota. “I’m committed to the Sioux Falls marketplace,” Slipka said. “I’d like to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaii honeymoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a picture-perfect July ceremony on the shores of Lake Thompson, two people committing their love for each other. To celebrate their new chapter in life, newlyweds Joe and Kaelene Tappe set off for Hawaii. Their time in paradise quickly turned to tragedy as Joe set out on his board to ride the surf. A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing his t5 and t6 vertebrae. Unconcious, he narrowly escaped drowning and was rushed to the ER. Doctors say it’s a miracle he’s not paralyzed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cooler weather pattern on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Above normal temperatures during the typically hottest part of the year is not a good combination if you are looking to stay cool. However, if you are patient, some relief may not be too far away. We started talking about the potential for hot...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Man Takes Axe to Vehicles at Sioux Falls Car Dealership

On Tuesday night (July 19), a Rapid City man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue. If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Breinna Grace is back home after May motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – A Sioux Falls woman is finally home after spending two months in hospitals and rehab. In May, 20-year-old Breinna Grace was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when they were in a crash near 41st Street and Veterans Parkway. She suffered brain damage, broken bones, a skull fracture and a stroke.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Gold
Sports
amazingmadison.com

DownTown in MadTown starts Tuesday in Madison

2019 DownTown in MadTown - photo by Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. A summer event in Madison returns Tuesday night. DownTown in MadTown kicks off its six week series of events Tuesday in downtown Madison. DownTown in MadTown takes place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through August 23rd. The event takes place in the 100-blocks of North and South Egan Avenue. Tuesday’s band is Ivory, and it will also be Classic Car Night. There will be food vendors, booths, and also kids’ activities. DownTown in MadTown is sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, along with several local businesses.
MADISON, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Fair kicks off Thursday

A big contender for volunteers and contestants at the Moody County Fair this year may very well be Mother Nature. High heat and humidity are forecast throughout the weekend with highs into the mid to upper 90s. The Fair is scheduled to kick off this Thursday with 4-H animal shows...
FLANDREAU, SD
97.3 KKRC

See How East 10th Street in Sioux Falls Has Changed

See How East 10th Street in Sioux Falls Has Changed. It's really interesting using Google Streetview to compare the changes from the earliest pictures to the latest. For Sioux Falls, the earliest views are from 2008 and the latest from early 2022. Some of the looks aren't the clearest, but...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

High speed chase through Colman

The two suspects detained after a dangerous high-speed chase out of Minnehaha County late last week remain in custody. Moody County Deputies were called to assist with the pursuit this past Thursday as it moved north out of Sioux Falls. The entire scene began to unfold after a tip that...
MOODY COUNTY, SD

