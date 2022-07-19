That’s a wrap for 10U Gold

Neal Joseph Honeycutt, age 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family and great music on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD following a hard-fought battle with Muscular Dystrophy. A celebration of Neal’s life will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Tracy Eagles Club. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls has been entrusted with arrangements. Please go to www.georgeboom.com to sign his guestbook.
