ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot on set in Brooklyn

By Jessica Moore
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLWfB_0gl5NXHW00

"Law & Order" worker gunned down at set in Brooklyn 02:05

NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Police say 31-year-old Johnny Pizzaro was sitting in his car on North Henry Street at around 5 a.m., guarding the NBC production trucks when someone walked up, opened the door, and shot him in the face and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported.

"Early morning, quiet. Just a pop, and a dude ran," one man said.

He told Moore he worked with Pizzaro, putting up "No Parking" fliers and cones along the block where the show "Law & Order: Organized Crime" would be filming later in the morning. He told CBS2 Pizzaro had a wife and six kids.

"He was a great guy, great guy," the man said.

Alexander Gurevich, who works nearby, said tensions are high between residents and film crews, who frequently tell people they can't park on their own block.

"Seems the scenario is 'SVU' just takes up the whole block. They park their trailers left and up and right," Gurevich said.

Gurevich said he wouldn't be surprised if the crew member was shot over the parking debacle.

"When the studios take up the whole block, you know, people are going to snap," he said.

Police have not confirmed the parking dispute was a motive for the killing. They said they are investigating a possible connection, but Pizzaro could have been targeted for some other reason, especially since the shooter didn't take anything from the victim, and, according to police, clearly wanted him dead.

Police said the gunman was wearing all black and took off on foot after the shooting.

NBC and Universal Television shared the following statement with CBS2:

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with neighbors on the quiet block, who said they heard at least one gunshot.

"I mean, this is crazy. This is insane," one woman said. "We didn't really even suspect it was gunshots, so we just went back to sleep... Later on, we woke up, and just cops everywhere."

Neighbors said it's a popular spot for productions, especially cop shows.

"They always shoot location around here. 'Law & Order,' 'NYPD Blue,' whatever," the woman added.

They never thought a show about crime would turn into a real-life crime scene.

"No, for real? That's what my daughter said. She said, 'Mom, there was a shooting.' I said, 'No, it's a film.' She said, 'OK, everything's OK?' 'As far as I know,' but I guess it's not," said Betty Gifford.

Pizzaro lived in Queens with his wife and children.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 15

Evan Elamri
1d ago

It's not just ,,New York,, it's the whole United States we are in a mess. what happened to the land of the free and Home of the Brave the people became incarcerated in their own homes fear of walking the streets even going to the bodega just to get a gallon of milk. instead of supporting our local police we became incarcerating them and convicting them for protecting us.. so what happened to you are innocent until proven guilty. It's the opposite!! total opposite!! You are guilty till prove innocent that's how it works now. and it's going to get worse the borders are open the drug dealers and the terrorists are coming through our borders and nothing we can do about it.. until another nine-eleven happens and then what?

Reply(1)
12
Glen Desoto
1d ago

Unfortunately for The Big Apple, the shooter would be on the streets tomorrow whether he was captured or not. Slightly surprised they didn't arrest the deceased victim for loitering or something... 🙄🙏💔🍎

Reply
13
April Thompson
1d ago

prayers to my favorite television show. I love you guys!! I just wonder if this will become a part of the series? Prayers out to the family and all the cast members.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD investigating triple shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The same day Mayor Eric Adams met with mayors to address gun violence, shots were fired at a busy intersection in in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.  It happened just before noon Wednesday. Three people were hospitalized. Police say the shooter took off in a black SUV. It happened on Rutland Road near 98th Street, which is surrounded by stores and a subway station. The area remained closed off Wednesday afternoon, and several shell casings were visible on the ground. People getting off the 3 train at Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road were met with a crime scene. One nail salon employee heard the gunfire just...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Investigation continues in killing of "Law & Order" crew worker

NEW YORK -- Police are continuing to look into the killing of a "Law & Order" worker. He was shot to death after putting up "No Parking" fliers and cones around the set on North Henry Street in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning. Johnny Pizzaro, 31, was sitting in his car guarding NBC production trucks when someone walked up, opened the door, and shot him in the face and neck. Police still don't have a clear motive. Investigators found a small amount of marijuana in the car, but they do not think robbery is a likely motive, sources told CBS2. The area is tough to find parking...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

Man plunges to death from Brooklyn NYCHA building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man plummeted to his death from a Brooklyn public housing building on Wednesday morning, police said. The unidentified man plunged from a building at Dumont and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 9:45 a.m. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive behind a New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on street in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video opening fire on a Brooklyn street. It happened on Sunday at 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues. Police say the gunman opened fire, hitting four people, before running away. One victim was hit in the torso, one in the leg, one in the head, and one with a graze wound to the back. Fortunately no one was killed. The shooting was one of nine that took place this weekend, which left at least a dozen people injured. The stretch of gun violence extended into the week, with a 14-year-old being shot and killed after in Harlem. Later Wednesday, Adams will be participating in an event with Mayors Against Illegal Guns discuss further efforts to reduce gun violence. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
UPI News

'Law & Order' crew member shot, killed on New York set

July 19 (UPI) -- A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on the set of the television show Tuesday in New York City, according to NBCUniversal. The New York Police Department said the 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, was an outside agent who used his car to reserve parking spaces in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn where the show is filming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Police Foundation honors NYPD detectives

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Foundation honored several members of the NYPD on Wednesday for their actions to protect and serve the city during the year.Among the awards recipients was Det. David Quattrocchi, of the 75th Precinct, who helped put a suspected serial killer behind bars.Detectives Craig Baco and Joseph Digiacomo, of the 72nd Precinct, were recognized for tracking down the suspect in the Brooklyn mass subway shooting."Thank you for everything you do every single day. You are shining examples of the mission to serve the victims of this city, our communities and each other. You deserve it all. You are truly excellent," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.Det. Jeff Grate, of the 40th Precinct, was also honored for helping to solve the murder of a 7-year-old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Gurevich
CBS New York

14-year-old Justin Streeter killed in East Harlem shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman who shot two teenage boys in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was killed.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the boy's father on Wednesday."He was a child just going to the store with his best friend, and they took my son from me," Damon Streeter said.Through the tears, Damon Streeter said he couldn't help but sit across the street from the sidewalk where Justin Streeter was killed.He was processing unimaginable grief."I couldn't ... I couldn't leave to go home without my son," Damon Streeter said.Justin Streeter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Haunting photo shows missing GA man on NYC streets

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — When Kim Crown got off the elevated subway train at Lorimer Street on July 5, she didn’t expect to see a cousin she barely knew, sitting on a bench and wearing tattered jeans. “I work in a predominantly Hasidic Jewish community,” Crown told PIX11 News, “so you don’t see a lot of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Greenpoint#Nypd#Organized Crime#Violent Crime#Law Order#Nbc#Woodhull Hospital#Svu
PIX11

Known gang member killed in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police said a 31-year-old gang member was killed just before midnight July 15. The victim, identified as Queens resident James Thrower, was near the intersection of Teller Avenue and East 162nd Street when he was approached by another man. That man proceeded to argue with Thrower, and eventually took out […]
BRONX, NY
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed on Show's Set

Click here to read the full article. A member of Law & Order: Organized Crime crew was shot and killed Tuesday morning on set of the NBC procedural. The victim, a 31-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am, the New York Police Department tells TVLine. According to police, officers arrived to find that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead. North...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS New York

Teen surfer bitten by shark off Fire Island, officials say

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A teenager is recovering after being bitten by a shark on Long Island on Wednesday.It was all calm at Kismet Beach on Fire Island at dusk, but hours earlier, police say a 16-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark just before 6 p.m.It happened about 20 yards off the coast, and police say he was able to walk out of the water on his own. He was taken to a hospital in West Islip to be treated for a 4-inch laceration on his foot. He is expected to be OK.No lifeguards were on duty at the...
WEST ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

4 charged in assault against Hasidic Jews in Rockland County

MONSEY, N.Y. -- Police say three young adults and a teenager are facing charges in a drive-by assault against Hasidic Jews in Monsey.It happened Sunday morning.In three separate incidents, the four suspects, who were riding in a pickup truck, are accused of firing a BB gun and throwing eggs at Hasidic Jews walking on the street.READ MORE: Rockland County police searching for white Ford F-150 truck in connection to recent attacks on Hasidic JewsTwo of the suspects are 19 years old, one is 18 and the other is 17."Ramapo is a diverse community. All people have the basic right to live in our community without fear," said Ramapo Police Chief Marty Riley. "When hate visits Ramapo, it not only rattles the community, it also rattles the town officials and our officers. We take these crimes very seriously."The charges include attempted assault in the second degree as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy