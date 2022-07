Jewell Hope Williams Carico, 89, of Galax, Va., died July 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 9, 1933, in Galax, Va., to Henery Lester and Ima Pearl Dotson Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oakley Evart Carico; a son and two siblings.

