Jets RB Breece Hall expected to sign rookie deal, report for training camp

Running back Breece Hall. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie players for the New York Jets reported for training camp sessions on Tuesday morning, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously explained that running back and second-round draft pick Breece Hall had not yet put pen to paper on his contract and, thus, was on track to be a holdout.

It appears the two sides have come to terms on an agreement.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Kevin Patra), Hall was spotted in the Jets' team facility on Tuesday morning and is expected to sign his four-year rookie contract by the end of the day.

The Jets originally landed Hall with pick No. 36 overall this spring, and Florio suggested the 21-year-old's potential absence may have been related to a request regarding guaranteed money. Once Hall inks the deal, Gang Green will have their entire 2022 draft class signed.

Hall featured for the Iowa State Cyclones over three college football seasons and accumulated a total of 3,941 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 82 receptions for 734 yards and six additional scores. It's believed that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will look for Hall early and often as a pass-catching option out of the backfield.