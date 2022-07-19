ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheelersburg, OH

Popular Southern Ohio pizzeria opens Columbus-area location

By Jack McLaughlin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGiovanni’s Pizza has arrived. The regional chain began in Wheelersburg, Ohio more than 50 years ago, and while Giovanni’s has grown to operate more than 100 restaurants in six states, its presence has largely...

