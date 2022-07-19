Popular Southern Ohio pizzeria opens Columbus-area location

The Ironton In Bloom July Yard of the Month is the outstanding home of Brian and Debby McClellan at 102 Nash Street in Ironton. Their yard is a shared venture, Brian does the landscaping and Debby does the flowers. Debby’s favorite flowers are million bells and geraniums, but she loves all kinds of flowers. Brian says he loves the country, having grown up there, and enjoys recreating it here in the city. Their large yard features big wagon wheels at the entrance to their driveway, flowers planted along the drive and throughout the yard and bright hanging baskets.

