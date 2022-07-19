ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

Flandreau Fall Athlete/Parent Meeting set

 3 days ago

The Flandreau Athletic Department will be sponsoring a Fall Sports information meeting for all interested participants in grades 7-12 and their parents/guardians in the High School Gym at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1st. All students in grades 7-12 interested in the...

Santee Sioux Wacipi Held

Thousands attended the 60th annual Flandreau Santee Sioux Wacipi this past weekend at the pow wow grounds north of Flandreau. More than 500 dancers were registered along with 20 drum groups. Contestants, along with the crowd gathered for the event, battled high heat and humidity throughout the weekend but had a brief reprieve on Saturday with an afternoon of cloudy skies and a steady light rain. Fireworks capped off the night Saturday and the crowning of the Jr Princess and Princess on Sunday. This year’s Junior Princess is Chloe Langdeaux-Medicine Bird. This year’s Miss FSST is Wincanhpi Sakowin Weston, crowned by the outgoing Miss FSST Princess, her sister, Arianna “Pahin Ota Win” Weston. More pictures can be found on page 12.
FLANDREAU, SD
Fair kicks off Thursday

A big contender for volunteers and contestants at the Moody County Fair this year may very well be Mother Nature. High heat and humidity are forecast throughout the weekend with highs into the mid to upper 90s. The Fair is scheduled to kick off this Thursday with 4-H animal shows...
FLANDREAU, SD
Colman building boom continues

If it’s been awhile that you’ve headed south out of Colman along the Sunset Ridge Golf Course, it may be worth a drive. The once quiet and sparsely populated landscape is rapidly evolving as more individuals and families look to call the area home. Nineteen lots were just...
COLMAN, SD
High speed chase through Colman

The two suspects detained after a dangerous high-speed chase out of Minnehaha County late last week remain in custody. Moody County Deputies were called to assist with the pursuit this past Thursday as it moved north out of Sioux Falls. The entire scene began to unfold after a tip that...
MOODY COUNTY, SD

