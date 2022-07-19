Flandreau Fall Athlete/Parent Meeting set

Thousands attended the 60th annual Flandreau Santee Sioux Wacipi this past weekend at the pow wow grounds north of Flandreau. More than 500 dancers were registered along with 20 drum groups. Contestants, along with the crowd gathered for the event, battled high heat and humidity throughout the weekend but had a brief reprieve on Saturday with an afternoon of cloudy skies and a steady light rain. Fireworks capped off the night Saturday and the crowning of the Jr Princess and Princess on Sunday. This year’s Junior Princess is Chloe Langdeaux-Medicine Bird. This year’s Miss FSST is Wincanhpi Sakowin Weston, crowned by the outgoing Miss FSST Princess, her sister, Arianna “Pahin Ota Win” Weston. More pictures can be found on page 12.

FLANDREAU, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO