Ready to unleash your inner Van Gogh? How about dusting off your dormant Salvador Dali? Maybe it’s time to rally the reticent Rembrandt within?. You can do all that and more at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts event scheduled for Aug. 20–21 outside the museum’s West Bend facility. Now in its fifth year, the fest will attract an estimated 20,000 art lovers, “graffitists,” and inveterate sidewalk doodlers over the two-day run to make their mark—at least until the next rain storm hits—in sidewalk chalk in the museum parking lot, sidewalks and grounds.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO