Equitas Health to open new Short North pharmacy

Equitas Health plans to convert a vacant building in the Short North into a pharmacy that will potentially open next summer.

Last December, the LGBTQ health provider purchased the single-story, 1,800-square-foot property at 1015 N. High St. for about $3 million, according to Franklin County Auditor records.

The new pharmacy will be next to Equitas’ Short North medical center at 1033 N. High St.

Having a separate facility will allow Equitas to serve more patients, said Nick Saltsman, the company's interim chief pharmacy officer.

“We really want to try to take care of any patients who need our pharmacy services, whether they use the medical center or not,” Saltsman said.

“The Short North location is our oldest location, but there’s still a lot of people in that area who don’t realize we have an open-door community pharmacy. So, we’re thinking by moving it out into that location, it’s really going to open it up to a lot of other people.”

One of Columbus’ largest nonprofits, Equitas has about 500 employees, and serves patients with HIV/AIDS at facilities in Ohio and Texas. The organization also offers primary care, dentistry, mental health services and more.

Its pharmacies in Cincinnati, Dayton and King-Lincoln/Bronzeville are connected to its medical centers. In addition to being the organization’s first free-standing pharmacy in Ohio, the new Short North operation will be the first to provide a drive-thru.

The Victorian Village Commission reviewed Equitas’ proposal for renovations to the Short North building, which formerly housed a check-cashing business, at its July 13 meeting.

Equitas suggested updating the building with a flat roof, brick facades, stucco reveals and wall-mounted lighting, among other changes.

The commission provided some feedback on logo design and landscaping, but was “impressed" overall, according to Saltsman.

He said Equitas hopes to have approval by September.

Although the health provider’s pharmacies are open to all, they are intentional about being inclusive to the LGBTQ community by using preferred names and pronouns, as well as other gender-inclusive language, Saltsman said.

“We offer a little bit more time with your pharmacist and pharmacy team,” he added.

“We have more people available to help patients out so they understand their medications. Our goal is that no one leaves our pharmacy without their meds because they can’t afford them. We work with different assistance plans or programs with the drug manufacturers so that patients can get the meds that they need.”

