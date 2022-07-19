ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

'It's been a pretty impressive mosquito year in many parts of the state:' Flooding behind uptick in mosquitoes

By Melanie Willardson
montanarightnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. - A research associate at Montana State University said we are seeing a higher number of mosquitoes this year because of flooding. Research Associate at Montana State University Marni Rolston said floodwater mosquitoes (called 'aedes vexans') lay their eggs in areas prone to flooding. Those eggs can lay dormant...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 KISS FM

Massive Amounts of Food Thrown Out at Billings Landfill?

People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
BILLINGS, MT
The Associated Press

Longtime conservationist victim of Montana dust storm crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday. The vehicles carrying the victims — all from Montana — crashed at highway speeds into the backs of other vehicles that had slowed down on Interstate 90 just west of Hardin due to the dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said in its crash report. Eric Love, 60, of Bozeman, who had worked for the Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, was the founder of a nonprofit organization that offers outdoor sports lessons, training and competition in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, said Laurie Stahle, spokesperson for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Love’s paid conservation work included efforts in Indonesia, Belize, and Tanzania protecting habitat for wildlife including jaguars and orangutans, said Jen Beaston, CEO of Crosscut.
HARDIN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carbon County, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
97.1 KISS FM

Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark

When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids off at the mall with a few bucks and say, "I'll pick you up later, have fun."
roundupweb.com

DOI Leadership, Army Corps Of Engineers, Local Irrigators To Celebrate Lower Yellowstone Fish Bypass Channel & Reclamation's 120th Anniversary

Billings, MT - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will co-host an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of the Lower Yellowstone Intake Diversion Dam Fish Passage Project and celebration of Reclamation's 120th Anniversary, July 26, on Joe's Island near Glendive, MT. Reclamation's...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Crash survivors point to nearby farm fields as possible cause of dust storm

HARDIN — On Friday July 17, there was a multi-vehicle crash outside of Hardin when a deadly dust storm took over the region and reduced highway visibility to almost zero. On Saturday, the stretch of highway that was effected showed almost no signs of what occurred less than 24 hours earlier. A disaster that left multiple casualties in its wake.
HARDIN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#Mosquitos#The Mosquito#Montana State University
930 AM KMPT

So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3-year-old among 6 killed in Montana highway pileup

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 3-year-old was among six people killed in a pileup Friday afternoon on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol...
HARDIN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
KFYR-TV

Toddler, 2 other kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Law passed last year for motorcycles creates confusion

BILLINGS, MT. - A new law passed last year allows for motorcycles to filter between the lanes to avoid rear-ending accidents. "It's something that I thought should be clarified," said Barry Usher, the owner of Beartooth Harley Davidson. Usher said that while lane filtering is legal in the state, lane...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

18-month-old child among dead in Montana reservation shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. — Two men and and an 18-month old child were fatally shot over the weekend on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two injured women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said. There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release more information, citing the investigation into the killings. The northwestern Montana reservation is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier National Park to the west and Canada to the north.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Update: Multi-Vehicle incident near Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol’s investigation into Friday’s multi-vehicle incident near Hardin will continue for days to come. There are six confirmed fatalities total from the three vehicles, all were Montanans with three being adults and three being minors. The youngest was three years old. Eleven...
HARDIN, MT
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

With Sturgis Coming Up, Be Safe On The Bikes, Montana

It seems that everyone that has a bike is gearing up for the rally in Sturgis. This is the Holy Grail of bike gatherings in the U.S. It seems that most of the bikers that make it are lawful and are very cautious about the rules of the road. I mean think about it there is no room for a mistake on a large bike.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Identities released of 6 people killed in I-90 crash near Hardin

HARDIN — The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday confirmed the identities of six people killed in a multi-car crash Friday, July 15 on Interstate 90 near Hardin. Four people who were riding inside a Chevrolet Traverse were killed: 72-year-old Georgia Walks of Hardin (driver), 22-year-old Shaylee Walks, 11-year-old Vichelle Walks and 3-year-old Merrik Champ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy