Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Suspect in Near-Fatal Shooting

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
It's been 16 weeks since a 32-year-old man was gunned down on Cheyenne's south side, and police are still looking for the man they believe pulled the...

capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public help in trailer theft case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspect vehicles involved in a felony trailer theft earlier this week. Both vehicles appear to be black Chevy Silverados, according to the police department. The drivers are believed to be two men. The smaller black truck had a back license plate from Colorado, while the larger truck had a plate from either Wyoming or New Mexico, the department stated. There was a hardhat seen on the dash of the smaller truck.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Melissa Martinez has been found safe, according to the CPD Facebook page. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Cheyenne resident. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 57-year-old Melissa Martinez was last...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/19/22–7/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
cowboystatedaily.com

California Couple Charged With Killing & Dismembering Man In Laramie Motel

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California couple has been charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a homeless man in Laramie, court records show. Hunter Orion Fulton has been charged with second-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, possession of a deadly weapon...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

UPDATE: Cheyenne police say runaway from Sunday morning found safe

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said in a social media post Sunday that it was seeking information on locating a runaway. Miranda Mitchell, whose age was not provided, was last seen wearing a red hoodie with cut up blue jeans and white tennis shoes, per a Facebook post from the department. Mitchell is listed as 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds and was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Saddle Ridge area.
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Man Listed As Missing On DCI Website

A 31-year-old Laramie County man who was last seen in Cheyenne on July 3 is listed on the state Division of Criminal Investigation's missing persons website. Wyoming Missing Persons has the following listing for Anthony Kelly:. Missing Person, July 3, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Anthony James Kelley, age 31, was...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (7/8/22 – 7/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Man Sentenced to 33 Months in Federal Gun Case

A 52-year-old Cheyenne man who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Monday. Anthony Pierce Unocic was arrested and indicted last fall after special agents found firearms and ammunition in...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Increased Police Presence at Laramie Middle School Today

If you drive by Laramie Middle School today, you may notice a large police presence on campus. Rest assured, nothing is amiss at the middle school. LMS posted on Facebook yesterday notifying Laramie that the police department will be running training at the middle school Wednesday, July 20. Laramie Middle...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Deputies Find $200K Worth Of Stolen Cars In Weld County

Weld County Sheriff's deputies recovered over $200,000 worth of stolen vehicles earlier this week near Platteville. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies on Monday were called to the 19000 of Weld County Road 28, about nine miles east...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Authorities find missing teenage boy in Rawah Wilderness

A search for a 14-year-old Berthoud boy concluded with good news. Officials in Larimer County say the boy was found after he wandered away from his camping group late Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Rawah Wilderness, which is a remote area in the northwestern part of the county. The group was a little over 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead off County Road 103.Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews found the boy "tired and dehydrated" about five miles from the West Branch Trailhead. It's not clear how he ended up there, but he was escorted out on horseback.The sheriff's office sent out a news release early Thursday afternoon saying the leader of the camping group sent an SOS signal from a GPS device on Wednesday night after several hours of searching for the boy proved to be unsuccessful.Further information about the boy's rescue has not been released.Searchers have been using thermal imaging and night vision to try to locate Hallman. They aren't asking for the public's help with the search at this time.
BERTHOUD, CO
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne, Laramie Could Set Daily Heat Records Today

Several locations in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could set daily heat records today, and a few may even be close to all-time records, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. As of 8 a.m. this morning, the temperature at the Cheyenne Airport had already reached 80 degrees. If...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Upcoming chip sealing to cause delays in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers in southeast Wyoming will be seeing delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27, weather permitting. Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. will...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Sees Increase In Adoptions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Nationally, we have seen an increase in animals being surrendered to animal shelters. However, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is seeing quite the opposite. Between July 1st and July 19th, the Animal Shelter saw 183 adoptions of cats, dogs, and other fuzzy friends. Additionally, In...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, Laramie Set High Temperature Records Monday

It was a record-setting day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this on Monday evening:. Record heat was widespread today across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Numerous daily maximum temperatures were broken across southeastern...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Business Owners finds a balance between Burgers and Baseball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you’ve been in downtown Cheyenne there’s every chance that you’ve seen 2 doors Down, where you can stop and get a burger, some fries, maybe even a milkshake. But, if you go just one door over, you can instead trade those in for a baseball bat and a trip to the cages.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

