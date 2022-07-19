Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Suspect in Near-Fatal Shooting
It's been 16 weeks since a 32-year-old man was gunned down on Cheyenne's south side, and police are still looking for the man they believe pulled the...kingfm.com
It's been 16 weeks since a 32-year-old man was gunned down on Cheyenne's south side, and police are still looking for the man they believe pulled the...kingfm.com
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0