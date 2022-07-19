ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office July 19, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that their office has received three separate theft reports this year from the Knife River business gravel pit, located on 273rd Street, approximately 11 miles north of Little Falls, MN in Ripley Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two of...

hometownnews.biz

lptv.org

Law Enforcement Seeks Public Assistance for Multiple Thefts Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate thefts at the Knife River business gravel pit just 11 miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township. According to the press release, two of the three thefts occurred in July. The latest theft was reported on July 18th. During this incident, a work trailer at the gravel pit was broken into and multiple tools were stolen. The sheriff’s office believe this incident happened between 5 P.M. on Friday, July 15th and 6:30 A.M on Monday, July 18th.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
KARE 11

Pine River drug investigation leads to arrests

PINE RIVER, Minn. — A drug investigation conducted in rural Pine River, Minnesota resulted in the seizure of illegal substances and ammunition, as well as the arrest of two people. The Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wilson Township on Saturday, July 16.
PINE RIVER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a drug bust in Cass County, MN. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened on July 16 when deputies pulled over a vehicle and found meth, heroin and ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities later got a search warrant...
FARGO, ND
WJON

Police: Struggling Tuber Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

SARTELL -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says at about 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called to the area near County Road 1 on a report of a woman in the river tubing that was being swept away by the current.
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Appeal to find Brainerd man missing since July 16

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 64-year-old man who has been missing since last weekend. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 around 8 a.m. walking in north Brainerd, with "no known or suspected destination."
BRAINERD, MN
kvsc.org

Fire Destroys Shed in Melrose Monday

A fire destroyed a shed and its contents in Melrose Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was called about a structure fire on 400th Street in Melrose Township. The caller noticed smoke coming from the neighboring property and found that a shed was on fire. The property owner,...
MELROSE, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

A Kansas City Missouri man is dead following a single vehicle roll-over crash Monday in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Walter Eugene Hicks, 38, was killed after the northbound 2020 Kenworth Semi he was driving ran off the road on Highway 371 and College Road in Baxter. Road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the accident, reported just after 4:30AM.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Verndale Man Run Over by Hay Baler Dies from Injuries

WING RIVER TOWNSHIP (KDLM) – A Verndale man was run over by a hay baler and died from his injuries, Tuesday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. of a man run over by a tractor in Wing River Township.. When Law Enforcement arrived on scene they found Raphael Kern, 63 of Verndale had been run over by a round baler.
VERNDALE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
WJON

Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Baxter

BAXTER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver died when the truck he was driving went off the road and rolled. The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday in Baxter. Troopers say 38-year-old Walter Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri was driving north on Highway 371 south of...
BAXTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Crash near Brooten attributed to distracted driving

(Brooten MN-) Officials believe distracted driving contributed to a crash in Stearns County Monday which shook up a Belgrade teen and her juvenile passenger. The sheriff's department says at 11:20 a.m. they got a call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 18 about 4 miles north of Brooten. They say 17-year-old Harley Roering was northbound on 17 when her car crossed the centerline and collided with a van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. It then entered the ditch and overturned. Roering and her juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the Glenwood Hospital to be checked out, and their relatives say they were not serious injured. Zaragoza was not hurt. The sheriff's department says they believe distracted driving was a contributing factor to the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Woman Airlifted Following ATV Rollover in Lake Henry

LAKE HENRY -- A Minneapolis woman was hurt in an ATV accident Sunday in Lake Henry Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to 345th Avenue just after 12:15 p.m. to find an ATV overturned in a drainage ditch. Authorities say 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto, was driving the ATV when...
LAKE HENRY, MN
knsiradio.com

Melrose Township Barn Total Loss After Fire

(KNSI) – A Melrose Township barn and its contents are a total loss following a Monday afternoon fire. A neighbor called 911 when he noticed smoke coming from a structure in the 34000 block of 400th Street. Luckily, no animals were in the building at the time of the blaze.
MELROSE, MN
WJON

Update: Harley Davidson Stolen In Morrison County Found

LITTLE FALLS -- The motorcycle has been recovered. The Sheriff’s Office is following up with the names of individuals that may have been involved. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the 2011 Street Glide bike was taken sometime between Saturday evening at Tuesday evening from a home near Shamineau Lake in Northwest Morrison County.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN

