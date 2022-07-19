ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Suspect in Near-Fatal Shooting

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
It's been 16 weeks since a 32-year-old man was gunned down on Cheyenne's south side, and police are still looking for the man they believe pulled the...

Cheyenne police seek public help in trailer theft case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspect vehicles involved in a felony trailer theft earlier this week. Both vehicles appear to be black Chevy Silverados, according to the police department. The drivers are believed to be two men. The smaller black truck had a back license plate from Colorado, while the larger truck had a plate from either Wyoming or New Mexico, the department stated. There was a hardhat seen on the dash of the smaller truck.
CHEYENNE, WY
FOCO Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Serial Trespassing Spree

Fort Collins Police have arrested a man for trying to enter a woman's apartment, and police think there may have been other victims. In fact, they have been getting so many calls about similar incidents, possibly involving the same man, that they have set up a phone line devoted exclusively to fielding calls solely on this issue.
FORT COLLINS, CO
UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Melissa Martinez has been found safe, according to the CPD Facebook page. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Cheyenne resident. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 57-year-old Melissa Martinez was last...
CHEYENNE, WY
California Couple Charged With Killing & Dismembering Man In Laramie Motel

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California couple has been charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a homeless man in Laramie, court records show. Hunter Orion Fulton has been charged with second-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, possession of a deadly weapon...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Man Listed As Missing On DCI Website

A 31-year-old Laramie County man who was last seen in Cheyenne on July 3 is listed on the state Division of Criminal Investigation's missing persons website. Wyoming Missing Persons has the following listing for Anthony Kelly:. Missing Person, July 3, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Anthony James Kelley, age 31, was...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Jesus
Family of Three Identified in Greeley Death Investigation

Three people found dead inside a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road in Greeley on Saturday, July 2, have been identified. Richard Kraus, age 83, Patricia Kraus, age 80, and Alan Kraus, age 61, all of Greeley, were discovered by police officers inside their residence and pronounced dead at the scene.
GREELEY, CO
Weekly arrest report (7/8/22 – 7/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Man Sentenced to 33 Months in Federal Gun Case

A 52-year-old Cheyenne man who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Monday. Anthony Pierce Unocic was arrested and indicted last fall after special agents found firearms and ammunition in...
CHEYENNE, WY
Gun Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever is behind a vehicle burglary in which a gun was stolen. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 9200 block of Bell Lane sometime between June 22-26. Warner says an unlocked vehicle...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
UPDATE: Cheyenne Runaway Located

UPDATE: Cheyenne police say Mitchell has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Miranda Mitchell was last seen in the area of Saddle Ridge around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Mitchell was last seen wearing a red...
CHEYENNE, WY
Increased Police Presence at Laramie Middle School Today

If you drive by Laramie Middle School today, you may notice a large police presence on campus. Rest assured, nothing is amiss at the middle school. LMS posted on Facebook yesterday notifying Laramie that the police department will be running training at the middle school Wednesday, July 20. Laramie Middle...
LARAMIE, WY
2nd Arrest Made in Laramie Homicide Investigation

A second California resident has been arrested in connection with a Laramie homicide investigation, police announced Wednesday. Lt. Ryan Thompson says 25-year-old Erin B. Wade was taken into custody Tuesday by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit mutilation of dead bodies.
LARAMIE, WY
Authorities find missing teenage boy in Rawah Wilderness

A search for a 14-year-old Berthoud boy concluded with good news. Officials in Larimer County say the boy was found after he wandered away from his camping group late Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Rawah Wilderness, which is a remote area in the northwestern part of the county. The group was a little over 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead off County Road 103.Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews found the boy "tired and dehydrated" about five miles from the West Branch Trailhead. It's not clear how he ended up there, but he was escorted out on horseback.The sheriff's office sent out a news release early Thursday afternoon saying the leader of the camping group sent an SOS signal from a GPS device on Wednesday night after several hours of searching for the boy proved to be unsuccessful.Further information about the boy's rescue has not been released.Searchers have been using thermal imaging and night vision to try to locate Hallman. They aren't asking for the public's help with the search at this time.
BERTHOUD, CO
Man Seriously Injured In Shootout With Larimer County Deputies

An unidentified man is hospitalized with serious injuries following a shootout with Larimer County Sheriff's deputies. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle they saw speeding at 10:33 p.m. on South Timberline Road. The car allegedly turned east on East Prospect Road and stopped near Sharp Point Drive.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
