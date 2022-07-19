Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Suspect in Near-Fatal Shooting
It's been 16 weeks since a 32-year-old man was gunned down on Cheyenne's south side, and police are still looking for the man they believe pulled the...kgab.com
It's been 16 weeks since a 32-year-old man was gunned down on Cheyenne's south side, and police are still looking for the man they believe pulled the...kgab.com
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0