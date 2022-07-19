Adele’s Vegas Residency Is Happening

Lady Gaga has said she is grateful for being given love and support to help “overcome my nightmare” after feeling she would never perform again.The singer and actor said she had been helped by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her upcoming world tour.Gaga is about to embark on The Chromatica Ball world tour taking place from July to September.She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and...

