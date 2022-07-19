ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huzzah! Take MVTA to the Renaissance Festival

Cover picture for the articleMVTA will be providing $3 round-trip rides to the Renaissance Festival on weekends from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Trips available from Marschall Road Transit Station Aug. 20 – Oct. 2. MVTA will be providing round-trip transportation service to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on the weekends of Aug....

Rostamo’s Bar and Grill in Crystal Demolished

A longtime Crystal tavern has met the wrecking ball in order to make way for a new medical clinic. Crews demolished the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill along County Road 81 in Crystal this week. The well-known gathering spot near the Crystal Airport had been around for decades, but...
Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
How the Minneapolis Vintage Market Crafts a Community

Born and raised in London, with its legendary street and flea markets, Hayley Matthews-Jones views shopping secondhand as a way of life. After landing in Minneapolis in 2008, Matthews-Jones sought out local craft fairs, events, and farmers’ markets, “but there wasn’t a regular market that gave artists and makers an outlet on a more frequent, low-cost basis,” she says. That realization sparked Minneapolis Craft Market, a pop-up-style marketplace Matthews-Jones established in 2015, designed to connect the public with local talent. Launched around the same time the hopping brewery scene was gaining traction, her craft market popped up at local breweries. The taprooms had big spaces but needed people, and she had the shoppers but needed the spaces—it was the perfect pairing.
Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
Gray’s closes its doors July 17

Gooey artichoke dip, funky bathroom mirrors, ornate tablecloths, the only living bottomless mimosa special in Dinkytown — these are the things we bid farewell to when beloved campus cafe Gray’s closed its doors on Sunday. “It’s with a mixture of sadness and celebration that we announce Gray’s will...
Discounted tickets to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair now available

The Minnesota State Fair is just over a month away and from now until the day before the annual Great Minnesota Get-Together begins, discounted tickets are available. Known as "pre-fair discount" options, the admission tickets get you into the fair for $14 and there are also cheaper prices for rides and games. You can get the discounted tickets here.
Free Minneapolis Map – Map of Minneapolis Guide

A Minneapolis Map is a great tool for planning your trip to this city. This map features regional highways, road situations, lodging guides, and geological maps of popular centers. It also includes subway, train, bus, and airport stations. This offline map shows the shortest route and distance between any two points and will display the time it will take to reach your destination. Getting around the city is easy and enjoyable with this map! It’s free and easy to use.
DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
Dave Chapelle To Perform At First Avenue In Minneapolis Wednesday Night

Dave Chapelle is coming back to Minneapolis and this time he will be performing in one of my favorite venues of all time First Avenue in Minneapolis. For those of you that follow Chapelle and watched his shows you know he is a big fan of Prince, so there are sure to be some references to the Purple One in his set tomorrow night. Especially doing his show at First Avenue which he has sold out many times in the past.
Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
First Avenue cancels Dave Chappelle show following backlash

UPDATE: Chappelle addressed First Ave cancellation, "ridiculed" protestors. Minneapolis, MN venue First Avenue were criticized on social media after announcing a surprise Dave Chappelle show on Monday (7/18), scheduled for tonight (7/20). The venue has now released a statement that the show has been cancelled, and moved to a different venue. It reads:
This Minnesota City On List of Top 10 Best Places to Live in 2022.

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Summer is the best time to move if you are planning a move. Why is it the best? Because you can get acquainted with your neighborhood before it's too cold to hang out in the great outdoors, also, if you have kids, they can be between schools, and start in a new school at the beginning of the year.

