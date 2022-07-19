ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J Balvin reveals the biggest lesson he’s learned during his first year as a father

By Amber Raiken
 5 days ago

J Balvin just shared the most important thing he’s learned about fatherhood since he welcomed his first child , Rio, with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer last June.

The 37-year-old singer discussed what his first year as a father has been like during an interview with E! News , at the MLB Players Party on Monday night. Balvin says one of the most valuable things he’s learning about parenting is simply to “be patient”.

He went on to describe how his one year-old son has already started speaking, as “he says Papá and Hola”.

“Those two words: Hello, and Dad,” the I Like It artist added.

Regarding his future as father, Balvin jokingly noted that he just wants to be able to carry his child in “a peaceful way”, as he enjoys “twisting around”.

“I hope he will let me carry him in a peaceful way because he’s like a tornado,” he joked. “He is always twisting around.  I just want to be able to cuddle with him in my arms.”

Balvin previously opened up about his family in a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. At the time, he was expecting his child and addressed some of his fears as a first-time father.

“We know life is so challenging that sometimes you feel that you cannot put up with yourself and how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?,” the musician explained. “But I think that will come. But let’s see, it’s something new for me. Totally new.”

Ferrer announced her pregnancy back in April 2021 with a photoshoot in Vogue Mexico that featured her baby bump.

She shared a photo of her digital cover, where Balvin’s hands were around her stomach, on Instagram with the caption: “Se va agrandado la familia,” which translates to “The family is growing.”

