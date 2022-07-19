ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.J. Stroud makes Davey O'Brien watch list. As if you didn't know.

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ByQ5_0gl4PLQx00

In a “tell me something I didn’t know was going to happen” moment, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has made the Davey O’Brien 2022 watch list that was announced on Tuesday.

The Davey O’Brien is given to the best quarterback in college football annually and has been handed out since 1981 when it changed to a quarterback-only award.

Stroud is entering his third year at OSU, but only his second year of eligibility as a redshirt sophomore. He had a coup of copy without burning a year in 2019, then set the college football world on fire last season, finishing fourth in the Heisman voting as a redshirt freshman.

Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns, completing 317 of 441 attempts for a whopping 71.9 completion percentage. He tossed just six interceptions.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 215-pounder from Rancho Cucamonga, California is one of 35 names appearing on this year’s list. As the season goes on, others might be added, and some removed based on how things are going.

To date, Troy Smith is the only Ohio State quarterback to ever have taken home the hardware for the Davey O’Brien, back in 2006.

