Metro Boomin is making sure the family of a hero is taken care of. "He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!!," he continued. "Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did!" To which the producer responded to by commenting, “Love always, bro, my line is always open, and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO