CU Boulder researchers explore the engineering of bee honeycombs

Organized by a collective of activists, including some current and former CU Students, the Second Annual Pride Mutual Aid Fair was held in City Park on July 9, 2022. The purpose of this event was to bring the community together to celebrate the long legacy of resistance in the LGBTQIA+ struggle and to provide aid. The event aimed to address a range of topics through workshops held throughout the day, community art projects where this new knowledge could be put into practice, a film screening, along with the other programming and performances by queer and trans artists, musicians, drag queens, and more. Some of the topics/skills the event aimed to cover were the history of the gay rights/LGBT movement, a short introduction to queer and feminist theory, food justice, tenants rights, know your rights (police and ICE interactions), poetry writing, and an introduction to ASL.
