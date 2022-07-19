ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings could be an Irv Smith Jr. injury away from disaster

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsDzz_0gl4O1KX00

Irv Smith Jr. returning has the Minnesota Vikings offense looking scarier than it’s ever been on paper. However, that reality hinges on the 23-year-old tight end’s health, which is shaky ground to stand on considering he’s coming off a season-ending meniscus injury.

If Smith goes down with an injury, the paper pipe dream gets wadded up and rainbowed right into the trash.

There will be no Tyler Conklin to step in and save the day at a tight end position that’s looking pretty barren at the moment. The safety net option that came up big for the team in 2021 signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the New York Jets in the offseason.

That leaves the Vikings with Johnny Mundt, Zach Davidson, Ben Ellefson and rookie Nick Muse as their backup options, if catastrophe strikes again.

Mundt has some familiarity with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offensive play-calling from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams. So he’d be the next man up in an emergency glass case situation. Sure, there’s a lot of intrigue with him for the coaching staff, but the fact remains that he’s only caught 10 receptions for 93 yards in five NFL seasons.

He’s at his best on the field as a blocker, and it would be asking a lot of him to suddenly morph into a guy catching 40-plus passes for 400-plus yards. As for the other backups, it’s a bit of a stretch to think any of them would be ready to step into that starting role for the Vikings.

Granted, that doesn’t mean the offensive soiree in 2022 would be dead in the water if they lose their best playmaker at tight end. O’Connell is a mad scientist at work concocting different ways to use tight ends and even his running backs, particularly Dalvin Cook, as receivers.

But there’s no doubt that the Vikings are a far more scarier team to defend with Smith on the field. It essentially gives quarterback Kirk Cousins another high-end receiving weapon to punish opposing defenses with in games.

With training camp around the corner, the team will likely go in as currently constructed, but there’s always the possibility they could look to bring in an outside veteran as an insurance policy for Smith.

Some interesting options out there are Eric Ebron, Jared Cook, Jimmy Graham and former longtime Viking Kyle Rudolph. At the very least, one of those players would be a viable safety net for the Vikings to shield themselves from a sure-fire disaster at the tight end position.

They’ve invested too much into this win-now season to have it derailed by another injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: WR Fit Should Sign with Texans?

FRISCO - Maybe the Houston Texans feel like they've filled up their receivers room. Or maybe a Texas native - and former Dallas Cowboys standout - could help. The Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Tyler, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Jets#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Kupp among highest overall WRs in Madden 23

Cooper Kupp put together one of the best campaigns from a wide receiver in NFL history in 2021, but it wasn’t enough to earn him the highest overall rating in Madden 23. The overall ratings of wide receivers for the next installment of the popular video game were released on Monday and the top wideout on the Los Angeles Rams owns the second-highest overall rating.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 11 running backs

A lot of people will tell you that in the NFL these days, running backs don’t matter. It might be more accurate to say that running backs don’t matter as much as they used to — until they do. Then, they matter a LOT. Exhibit A, for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft expert thinks one CFB defense could rival Georgia's 2021 defense

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Alabama Crimson Tide could have as much talent on defense as the 2021 Georgia defense. Georgia had an historic 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs had the most players (15) ever selected in a seven-round NFL draft. Georgia’s 2021 defense featured a generational amount of talent. The Dawgs’ 2021 defense, which shut out three opponents, set a record when it had five defenders selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Most importantly, it won a national championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy