ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

‘Good Samaritan’ praised for actions in Indiana mall shooting

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WORkr_0gl4N38C00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — Police say the actions of an Indiana man saved lives after a shooter opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Bartholomew County and opened fire, killing three people and injuring two more.

The shooter was shot and killed by a man, later identified as Elisjsha Dicken, who was visiting the mall. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W25ni_0gl4N38C00
Picture of Elisjsha Dicken, who was identified as the Good Samaritan, provided by his attorney and spokesperson Guy Relford.

Police said the 22-year-old Dicken, of Seymour, Indiana, was near the cookie counter, close to the main walkways of the mall. A witness said after the shooting, he moved closer to the downed shooter.

“There was a guy with his pistol held on the bathroom, and I believe that guy to have possibly been the guy, to have shot the shooter,” said Mike Wright, a witness to the shooter.

Police, SWAT, FBI at Austintown apartment complex

After the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison called Dicken “the real hero.”

“Investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” said Ison. “I’m going to tell you, the real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers also issued a statement, calling the man’s actions heroic.

“As of now, we do not know the shooter’s identity or motive. We do know that someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed,” he said. “This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita also issued a statement, praising the man’s actions.

“The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that I and many others are grateful,” Rokita said via Twitter .

Indiana lawmakers said they were grateful for his actions. In a statement, Sen. Mike Braun said he was grateful for the man.

“Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life,” Braun said via Twitter .

Woman escapes man through motel window in Boardman

Rep. Jim Banks said: “I am praying for the three victims of the tragedy in Greenwood this weekend and their families. It’s painful to see this sort of senseless violence so close to home. But I’m grateful a good guy with a gun was there to prevent further casualties.”

“Today, we continue to pray for the families of the fallen and those injured in yesterday’s senseless tragedy. Please join me in recognizing the heroism of the citizen who subdued the shooter and whose actions surely prevented further loss of life,” said Congressman Jim Baird.

Congressman Greg Pence said Dicken “ended the trajectory of this incident.”

“Yesterday, and the coming days will be difficult for the community of Greenwood. I ask everyone to join me in praying for the victims of last night’s tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall, and those who have lost a loved one,” said Pence. “We commend not only local and federal law enforcement agencies for their swift and coordinated response, but also the law-abiding Good Samaritan who ended the trajectory of this incident.”

Greenwood Park Mall sent the following statement Monday morning, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

What we know about the armed civilian who killed Indiana mall gunman

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire. After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Mike Braun
wbiw.com

Spencer man arrested after approaching Bliss House employees

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Monday reporting there were two males in the parking lot of Bliss Place and one had briefly entered the facility. When police arrived they spoke with employees of Bliss Place. One...
BEDFORD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall#Fbi
FOX59

Former FBI agent: stay prepared for shootings

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Retired FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan tells us the time to prepare your response for a mass shooter is not in the midst of gunfire. “You should really start thinking about places I could go if it happens,” Keenan explained. “Cover, concealment, where can I hide? Where is a […]
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX59

Carmel PD deputy chief suspended after allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping, kissing female employees

CARMEL. Ind. — The Carmel Police Department’s deputy chief has been suspended and removed from his leadership position after multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping and trying to kiss female coworkers. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard ordered an external investigation into Joe Bickel after learning of the multiple claims, according to a release from the […]
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage. Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
FOX59

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side. As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy