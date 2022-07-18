ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

Homes destroyed by 500-acre wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake; blaze grows near Glen Rose

By Archiebald Browne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA destructive fire in Palo Pinto County has burned more than 500 acres and reportedly destroyed at least eight homes as of Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting a response to the large fire, called the 1148 Fire, at Possum Kingdom Lake, 80 miles west of...

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
Devastating losses as Chalk Mountain fire rages

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas families are trying to figure out their next steps after losing their homes in the Chalk Mountain Fire. Nearly 100 people are working to slow the spread of the fire that's still burning in Somervell County before it causes more destruction. The fire is only 10% contained, meanwhile those families impacted showed CBS 11 just how much they've lost. Chase Barber went back to his family's 200 acres of land after evacuating and found most of their belongings were destroyed after the fire made it through where he lives in Bluff Dale. "Over a course...
Disaster declaration in effect as large brush fire moves in Somervell County

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A large brush fire is moving fast in northern Somervell County. According to the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department, the fire has burned about 2,000 acres and is still 0% contained.The scene is off County Road 1004, west of Glen Rose. According to the Somervell County Fire Department, the fire is located between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley State Park. There are no current threats to Hood County. Somervell County has set up a reception center at the Somervell County Expo Center for evacuees who may need shelter. Somervell County Judge Danny Chambers issued a disaster declaration Monday evening due to the imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from wildfires in the county. The declaration is in effect through next Monday, July 25.This story is developing.
