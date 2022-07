If you're a professional bodybuilder or simply want to build a significant amount of muscle, you may be familiar with the vertical diet. The method involves eating ample red meat and white rice, and it was created by professional weight lifter Stan Efferding (via BarBend). For the rest of us, hearing about a new diet may pique our interest. There may be some reasons you might want to refrain from venturing into the vertical diet, but there are also some key takeaways from the diet's methodology that can benefit all of us, pro bodybuilders and average folk alike.

