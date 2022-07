Most people don’t think about where the food they eat comes from and how it got to their plates. Becoming a vegan helped local activist Miko Brown rethink her choices. She’s now helping others develop a deeper understanding of the global food system and the context and history that shapes it. Brown has dedicated her life to exploring animal exploitation in relation to social change and food justice. She’s currently director of social justice initiatives for Farm Sanctuary, the country’s first farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization.

