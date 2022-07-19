ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CN Bio Opens New Laboratory Facilities To Extend Organ-on-a-Chip Contract Research Services Capabilities

Cover picture for the articleCN Bio today announced the opening of new laboratory facilities at Cambridge Science Park, dedicated to its contract research services. The Company’s laboratory space has been doubled in response to the increasing market demand for OOC services as the technology gains traction within drug discovery and development programmes....

