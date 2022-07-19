CN Bio Opens New Laboratory Facilities To Extend Organ-on-a-Chip Contract Research Services Capabilities

The sample preparation workflow for pesticide analysis can be accelerated through automation with possible on-line or off-line injection into the chromatographic system. The video focuses on the automated clean-up step of QuEChERS extracts through the microSPE technology using the Thermo Scientific™ TriPlus™ RSH or RSH SMART autosamplers. The automated workflow is compliant with SANTE guidelines in terms of recovery, precision and sensitivity for hundreds of pesticides. Nevertheless, the programming capability of the robotic autosampler allows more. Automation can be extended including calibration standards preparation, achieving full benefits in terms of labor time and cost saving. The automation and the miniaturization also offers to laboratories a green approach, by scaling down sample and solvent consumption. Additionally, the new TriPlus RSH SMART autosampler enables the automatic syringe identification and usage tracking to enhance consumables management and GLP operations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO