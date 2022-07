FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — You’d be hard-pressed to find a coach that had a better feel for two teams in any basketball game than James Long did on Saturday. Long led Best Virginia, mostly made up of West Virginia men’s basketball alumni, many of whom were his former teammates with the Mountaineers, to a 101-60 victory over West Virginia Tech, a program he guided to three national tournaments and a 63-21 record.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO