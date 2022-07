As you are probably aware, DAS and other State agencies have intentional efforts underway to streamline and digitize services for the residents we serve. And as these resources move online, combatting cybersecurity threats remains a top priority. To do so requires a talented army of cyber experts, working across agencies, private organizations, and local towns to set up and manage the vast array of technology tools and practices needed to train and protect Connecticut residents. Indeed, the 2022 Connecticut State Cybersecurity Strategy calls attention to the cyber skills shortage and for partnering with educational institutions to support training and education programs.

