The National High School Finals Rodeo kicked off at Sunday night at the Camplex in Gillette. This is a huge rodeo with over 1600 contestants from 44 states and 5 Canadian provinces. A year ago, Haiden Thompson of Yoder won the national championship in the goat tying and she is back to defending her title. The Wyoming team, both boys and girls have a lot of talent, so we'll see how they fare the rest of the week.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO