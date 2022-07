CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspect vehicles involved in a felony trailer theft earlier this week. Both vehicles appear to be black Chevy Silverados, according to the police department. The drivers are believed to be two men. The smaller black truck had a back license plate from Colorado, while the larger truck had a plate from either Wyoming or New Mexico, the department stated. There was a hardhat seen on the dash of the smaller truck.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO