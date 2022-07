Some records are never meant to be broken. In the NBA’s case, that is likely going to happen unless the records somehow reset a modern era. Wilt Chamberlain owns some records that will never be touched. In addition, some players would be lucky to even be within the top-5 on the rankings because of him. Others like Bill Russell, John Stockton, and Mark Eaton proved to be so good at what they did that it will be hard to see anyone ever topping their marks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO