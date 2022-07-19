'The Pallbearers Club' shows how dangerous nostalgia can be

The disaster movie genre has been one of the most divisive, with several of them producing polarising results at the box office and among critics. Nonetheless, the divisiveness of the genre is also behind its popularity. The genre utilizes an impending disaster or cataclysmic event as a plot device to explore several complex interpersonal relationships or themes. Moreover, they have a grand scope and stunning visuals that make for enthralling cinematic experiences. There are several such movies in the entertainment library of HBO Max. If you are an HBO Max subscriber looking for disaster movies on the streaming service, here is a list of films we feel you will enjoy!

