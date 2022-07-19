ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Pallbearers Club' shows how dangerous nostalgia can be

NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Book of the Day is a little bit of everything: punk rock music,...

www.npr.org

Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Stephen King
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Beauty and the Beast: H.E.R. to Star as Belle in ABC's Live-Action Production

Click here to read the full article. Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. ought to start practicing her dreamy, far-off look: She’s been tapped to play Belle in ABC’s upcoming live-action take on Beauty and the Beast, TVLine has learned. Airing Thursday, Dec. 15, ABC’s Beauty and the Beast production will interweave live-action musical performances with scenes from the animated film, as the network previously did with its Little Mermaid tribute in November 2019. With H.E.R.’s casting as Belle, the R&B songstress becomes the first Afro-Filipina woman to play the iconic Disney princess on screen. “I can’t believe I get to be a part of the...
MOVIES
Collider

'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams' Trailer Teases the Origins of a Fashion Icon

Luca Guadagnino is back to tell the origins of famed shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo with Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. A new trailer for the documentary teases how the humble Italian shoemaker became a fashion icon, rising to prestige in Hollywood as a master of comfort and style. After sitting on the shelf since its 2020 world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film is expected to arrive from Sony Pictures Classics later this year.
MOVIES
Deadline

Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby & Judith Light Among 5 Cast In ‘Out Of My Mind’ Disney+ Movie Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Judith Light (American Crime Story) are set as leads joining Phoebe-Rae Taylor in Out Of My Mind, Disney+’s film adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel, from Big Beach, Participant, Everywhere Studios LLC and Disney Branded Television. Also joining the ensemble cast are Michael Chernus (Severance) and Courtney Taylor (Insecure). Production is currently underway in Toronto.
MOVIES
NPR

Two books show life as seen through the eyes of the animal kingdom

Today's episode features two books that reach deep into the animal world. First, E.O. Wilson sits down with Robert Seigel to discuss how the narrative of war is used in his story featuring ants, called Anthill. Then writer Ed Yong talks with Ayesha Roscoe about trying to show the experience of life through a different perspective – animals – in An Immense World.
ANIMALS
Popculture

'The White Lotus' Season 2 Teaser Confirms the Return of Fan-Favorite Characters

HBO slipped in the first footage from The White Lotus Season 2 in one of the network's teasers for programming coming soon to HBO Max. While the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon gets much of the screentime, there is enough White Lotus footage to include a surprise. While it was widely known that Jennifer Coolidge would return, Jon Gries' appearance was a shocker.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

10 Best Disaster Movies on HBO Max Right Now

The disaster movie genre has been one of the most divisive, with several of them producing polarising results at the box office and among critics. Nonetheless, the divisiveness of the genre is also behind its popularity. The genre utilizes an impending disaster or cataclysmic event as a plot device to explore several complex interpersonal relationships or themes. Moreover, they have a grand scope and stunning visuals that make for enthralling cinematic experiences. There are several such movies in the entertainment library of HBO Max. If you are an HBO Max subscriber looking for disaster movies on the streaming service, here is a list of films we feel you will enjoy!
MOVIES
Distractify

Will We Be Seeing More of AMC's 'Dark Winds'?

With so many psychological thrillers available to watch, it’s sometimes hard to know which crime story to jump into. But AMC’s new show Dark Winds is bound to keep fans glued to their seats. The series follows two Navajo tribal police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), as they investigate a double murder.
TV SERIES

