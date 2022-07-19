ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer on duty dies from blistering July heat in Louisiana, officials say

By Mark Price
 4 days ago
Officer Brian Olliff “passed away Saturday evening from an unexpected heat related medical event while working in the downtown district,” the Natchitoches Police Department reported in a July 17 Facebook post. Natchitoches Police Department photo

The hotter than normal temperatures being experienced by much of the United States just claimed the life of a police officer on the job in Louisiana.

Officer Brian Olliff “passed away Saturday evening from an unexpected heat related medical event while working in the downtown district,” the Natchitoches Police Department reported. Natchitoches is about 75 miles southeast of Shreveport.

The specifics of Olliff’s death were not revealed, but law enforcement officers are susceptible to potentially fatal heat stroke due to the layers of gear they wear, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Heat stroke can occur when when the body’s core temperature reaches 104 degrees, and symptoms include seizures and a racing heart, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Temperatures in Natchitoches reached 97 degrees Saturday, July 16, and have topped 100 degrees six other days so far this month, according to AccuWeather.

“Heatstroke requires immediate medical attention to prevent permanent damage to your brain and other vital organs that can result in death,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

A funeral for Olliff was scheduled for Friday, July 22, in Natchitoches, police officials said.

“Officer Olliff had served with the Natchitoches Police Department for 20 years and concurrently served with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office,” according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. “He previously served with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

One of 52-year-old Olliff’s three sons, Cody, “also serves with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office,” the memorial page noted.

Olliff’s death comes during a period when NOAA predicts temperatures “well above average across much of the country, spanning the Mountain West to the East Coast.”

Louisiana is among the states where July temperatures will be hottest, but the worst of the heat is expected from northern Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas and into southern Nebraska, NOAA says.

Beverly Rodriguez
3d ago

For all the ones bashing this man's weight guess y'all all in perfect health but I say to youSHAME ON YOU FOR BADLY TALKING ABOUT THIS MAN'S WEIGHTGOD SEES ALL REMEMBER THAT

LHONZ
3d ago

This has nothing to do about weight. The gear we wear, our vest, and clothing raises our body temp. If you are out of your vehicle standing in this heat, you are literally cooking inside.

Randy Woods
3d ago

Heat stroke can happen to anyone, especially if you are active or wearing more than very lite loose fitting cloths. The gear worn by LEOs, fire fighters and other first responders, only compounds the chance of having a heat stroke.

