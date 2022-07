(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania gaming industry has recovered from a pandemic dip as options for gambling have increased in recent years. Not only is it a recovery, but strong growth. Total revenues for the industry hit $3.2 billion in 2018 and are projected to crack $5 billion in 2022 if trends continue, according to a new report from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO