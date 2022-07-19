ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Robinson: Joining the Rams 'was a no-brainer'

Allen Robinson probably had his share of interested teams during free agency. As one of the top receivers on the market, Robinson was likely a primary target for a lot of teams.

But it was the Los Angeles Rams who won out and signed the veteran receiver to a three-year, $46.5 million contract – a perfectly reasonable deal for a player of his caliber. He loved his potential fit in the offense and the culture that the Rams have built under Sean McVay, making them an obvious choice for him when it came to picking his next team.

On an episode of “Behind the Grind,” Robinson even said it was a no-brainer for him to join the Rams.

“As a guy who’s been in this league for nine years, there’s nothing you can take for granted,” he said. “For me to be able to get an opportunity to join this culture, this offense and play with the guys that we have on this team – being able to come out here to L.A., joining the Los Angeles Rams, a Super Bowl champion team – it was a no-brainer.”

Robinson loves the way McVay allows receivers to run all sorts of routes, and that fits well with Robinson’s skill set. He’s not just a big-body receiver who can win downfield. He takes pride in his ability to make plays at all three levels.

“I think I truly have the ability to occupy all three levels of the field, moving the chains forward,” he said. “That’s turning an 8-yard catch into 12 yards, turning 7 yards into 10 yards. It’s just small things to improve to make each and every catch a little bit better.”

As seen in the video, Robinson has already taken on a leadership role on the field, too. He was seen coaching up Ben Skowronek, teaching him about routes. He’s doing plenty of learning himself, too, both from Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

All that should translate to a highly productive 202 season for Robinson.

