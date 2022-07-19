Serum RNA biomarkers for predicting survival in non-human primates following thoracic radiation

Etomidate has been advocated to be used in anesthesia for the elderly and the critically ill patients due to its faint effect on cardiovascular system. But the dose-dependent suppression of etomidate on adrenal cortex function leads to the limitation of its clinical application. Clinical research showed that dexmedetomidine could reduce the dose requirements for intravenous or inhalation anesthetics and opioids, and the hemodynamics was more stable during the operation. The objective was to observe the effect of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients. 180 elderly patients scheduled for elective ureteroscopic holmium laser lithotripsy were randomly allocated to PR group anesthetized with propofol-remifentanil, ER group anesthetized with etomidate-remifentanil, and ERD group anesthetized with dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate-remifentanil. Patients in each group whose operation time was less than or equal to 1Â h were incorporated into short time surgery group (PR1 group, ER1 group and ERD1 group), and whose surgical procedure time was more than 1Â h were incorporated into long time surgery group (PR2 group, ER2 group and ERD2 group). The primary outcome was the serum cortisol and ACTH concentration. The secondary outcomes were the values of SBP, DBP, HR and SpO2, the time of surgical procedure, the dosage of etomidate and remifentanil administered during surgery, the time to spontaneous respiration, recovery and extubation, and the duration of stay in the PACU. The Serum cortisol concentration was higher at t1~2"‰"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum cortisol concentration at t1~3"‰"‰ was higher in ERD2 group than in ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration was lower at t1~2"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration at t1~3"‰ was lower in ERD2 group compared to ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The SBP at T1 and T3 were higher in ER2 and ERD2 group than in PR2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The DBP in ER1 and ERD1 group were higher at T1 compared to PR1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The dosage of etomidate was significantly lower in ERD1 group and ERD2 group than in ER1 group and ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05), respectively. The administration of dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate can attenuate the inhibition of etomidate on adrenocortical function in elderly patients and maintain intraoperative hemodynamic stability.

