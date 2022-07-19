Serum RNA biomarkers for predicting survival in non-human primates following thoracic radiation

Activation of the kynurenine pathway (KP) has been reported in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) undergoing PAH therapy. We aimed to determine KP-metabolism in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, investigate its prognostic values, evaluate the effect of PAH therapy on KP-metabolites and identify cytokines responsible for altered KP-metabolism. KP-metabolite levels were determined in plasma from PAH patients (median follow-up 42Â months) and in rats with monocrotaline- and Sugen/hypoxia-induced PH. Blood sampling of PAH patients was performed at the time of diagnosis, six months and one year after PAH therapy. KP activation with lower tryptophan, higher kynurenine (Kyn), 3-hydroxykynurenine (3-HK), quinolinic acid (QA), kynurenic acid (KA), and anthranilic acid was observed in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients compared with controls. A similar KP-metabolite profile was observed in monocrotaline, but not Sugen/hypoxia-induced PAH. Human lung primary cells (microvascular endothelial cells, pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells, and fibroblasts) were exposed to different cytokines in vitro. Following exposure to interleukin-6 (IL-6)/IL-6 receptor Î± (IL-6RÎ±) complex, all cell types exhibit a similar KP-metabolite profile as observed in PAH patients. PAH therapy partially normalized this profile in survivors after one year. Increased KP-metabolites correlated with higher pulmonary vascular resistance, shorter six-minute walking distance, and worse functional class. High levels of Kyn, 3-HK, QA, and KA measured at the latest time-point were associated with worse long-term survival. KP-metabolism was activated in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, likely mediated through IL-6/IL-6RÎ± signaling. KP-metabolites predict response to PAH therapy and survival of PAH patients.
