Serum RNA biomarkers for predicting survival in non-human primates following thoracic radiation

By Jared M. May
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a mass radiation exposure, the healthcare system may rely on differential expression of miRNA to determine exposure and effectively allocate resources. To this end, miRNome analysis was performed on non-human primate serum after whole thorax photon beam irradiation of 9.8 or 10.7Â Gy with dose rate 600Â cGy/min. Serum was...

Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
Nature.com

LATS kinases and SLUG regulate the transition to advanced stage in aggressive oral cancer cells

The epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) is a critical process by which cancer cells acquire malignant features. However, the molecular mechanism and functional implications of EMT and the mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET) in tumor progression remain elusive. In this study, we established two aggressive cancer cell lines from the human oral cancer cell line SAS, mesenchymal-like SAS-m4 and epithelial-like SAS-Î´. SAS-Î´ is a revertant cell obtained by inducing MET in SAS-m4. SAS-Î´, but not SAS-m4, exhibited abnormal cell growth, including piled-up overgrowth and invasive tumor formation in the tongues of nude mice, suggesting that SAS-Î´ represented more advanced cancer cells than the parental SAS cells. EMT-related transcriptional factor SLUG is phosphorylated at T208 and partly stabilized by the Hippo pathway kinases, LATS1 and LATS2. Depletion of SLUG promoted the invasive activity of SAS-Î´ by increasing the protein levels of LATS1/2 and the proportion of the phosphorylated form among total SLUG protein. Our results suggest that the LATS1/2"“SLUG axis regulates the transition of SAS cells to the advanced stage via repeated switching between EMT and MET. Therefore, an anti-SLUG-pT208 antibody would be valuable not alone as a malignant tumor marker antibody but also as a prognostic tool for patients with malignant disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Kynurenine metabolites predict survival in pulmonary arterial hypertension: A role for IL-6/IL-6RÎ±

Activation of the kynurenine pathway (KP) has been reported in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) undergoing PAH therapy. We aimed to determine KP-metabolism in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, investigate its prognostic values, evaluate the effect of PAH therapy on KP-metabolites and identify cytokines responsible for altered KP-metabolism. KP-metabolite levels were determined in plasma from PAH patients (median follow-up 42Â months) and in rats with monocrotaline- and Sugen/hypoxia-induced PH. Blood sampling of PAH patients was performed at the time of diagnosis, six months and one year after PAH therapy. KP activation with lower tryptophan, higher kynurenine (Kyn), 3-hydroxykynurenine (3-HK), quinolinic acid (QA), kynurenic acid (KA), and anthranilic acid was observed in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients compared with controls. A similar KP-metabolite profile was observed in monocrotaline, but not Sugen/hypoxia-induced PAH. Human lung primary cells (microvascular endothelial cells, pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells, and fibroblasts) were exposed to different cytokines in vitro. Following exposure to interleukin-6 (IL-6)/IL-6 receptor Î± (IL-6RÎ±) complex, all cell types exhibit a similar KP-metabolite profile as observed in PAH patients. PAH therapy partially normalized this profile in survivors after one year. Increased KP-metabolites correlated with higher pulmonary vascular resistance, shorter six-minute walking distance, and worse functional class. High levels of Kyn, 3-HK, QA, and KA measured at the latest time-point were associated with worse long-term survival. KP-metabolism was activated in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, likely mediated through IL-6/IL-6RÎ± signaling. KP-metabolites predict response to PAH therapy and survival of PAH patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

APOA1 mRNA and protein in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma correlate with the disease outcome

Renal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors with high mortality, and kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) is the most common type of renal cancer. We attempted to evaluate the clinical and prognostic significance of Apolipoprotein A1 (APOA1) mRNA and protein in KIRC patients. Clinical data along with RNA-sequencing data were downloaded from UCSC Xena. The Human Protein Atlas database was searched to reveal APOA1 protein expression profiles in KIRC and normal renal tissues. The TIMER database was applied to determine the correlations of APOA1 with immune cells and PD-1 and PD-L1 in KIRC. Ninety-one cases of KIRC patients and 93 healthy controls from our hospital were enrolled for clinical validation. Levels of APOA1 mRNA in KIRC tissues (N"‰="‰535) are not only lower than the levels in normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰117), but also in paired normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰72). High expression of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery was correlated with worse overall survival (OS) (HR 1.66; p"‰="‰0.037) and disease-free survival (DFS) (HR 1.65; p"‰="‰0.047), and APOA1 DNA methylation was linked to worse OS (HR 2.1; p"‰="‰0.001) rather than DFS (HR 1.12; p"‰="‰0.624) in KIRC patients. Concentrations of preoperative serum APOA1 protein were markedly decreased in KIRC patients compared to healthy controls (p"‰<"‰0.01), and low levels of APOA1 protein predicted less favorable OS than those with high levels (HR"‰="‰2.84, p"‰="‰0.0407). APOA1 negatively correlated with various immune cell infiltrates and PD-L1 expression (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.283, p"‰="‰2.74eâˆ’11) according to the TIMER database. Low levels of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery predict favorable survival in KIRC patients. Our results provide insights to identify a novel prognostic index with great clinical utility.
CANCER
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Asteroid impacts create diamond materials with exceptionally complex structures

Shockwaves caused by asteroids colliding with Earth create materials with a range of complex carbon structures, which could be used for advancing future engineering applications, according to an international study led by UCL and Hungarian scientists. Published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team of researchers...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Super-resolved fluorescence imaging of peripheral nerve

Traditional histopathologic evaluation of peripheral nerve employs brightfield microscopy with diffraction limited resolution of"‰~"‰250Â nm. Though electron microscopy yields nanoscale resolution of the nervous system, sample preparation is costly and the technique is incompatible with living samples. Super-resolution microscopy (SRM) comprises a set of imaging techniques that permit nanoscale resolution of fluorescent objects using visible light. The advent of SRM has transformed biomedical science in establishing non-toxic means for investigation of nanoscale cellular structures. Herein, sciatic nerve sections from GFP-variant expressing mice, and regenerating human nerve from cross-facial autografts labelled with a myelin-specific fluorescent dye were imaged by super-resolution radial fluctuation microscopy, stimulated emission depletion microscopy, and structured illumination microscopy. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of murine sciatic nerves yielded robust visualization myelinated and unmyelinated axons. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of human cross-facial nerve grafts demonstrated enhanced resolution of small-caliber thinly-myelinated regenerating motor axons. Resolution and contrast enhancement afforded by super-resolution imaging techniques enables visualization of unmyelinated axons, regenerating axons, cytoskeleton ultrastructure, and neuronal appendages of mammalian peripheral nerves using light microscopes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study shows that the amino acid taurine could be used in anti-aging therapy

When our cells process the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat every day in order to survive, they generate potentially toxic by-products popularly known as "free radicals." Some of these molecules perform functions essential to the organism, but if there are too many of them the cells' internal structures can be damaged, preventing the cells from functioning properly and potentially leading to chronic disease. This process is called oxidative stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Implantable vision-enhancing devices and postoperative rehabilitation in advanced age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Structural variations in cancer and the 3D genome

Structural variations (SVs) affect more of the cancer genome than any other type of somatic genetic alteration but difficulties in detecting and interpreting them have limited our understanding. Clinical cancer sequencing also increasingly aims to detect SVs, leading to a widespread necessity to interpret their biological and clinical relevance. Recently, analyses of large whole-genome sequencing data sets revealed features that impact rates of SVs across the genome in different cancers. A striking feature has been the extent to which, in both their generation and their influence on the selective fitness of cancer cells, SVs are more specific to individual cancer types than other genetic alterations such as single-nucleotide variants. This Perspective discusses how the folding of the 3D genome, and differences in its folding across cell types, affect observed SV rates in different cancer types as well as how SVs can impact cancer cell fitness.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is an emerging marker of acute myeloid leukemia

Aberrant changes in 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) are a unique epigenetic feature in many cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). However, genome-wide analysis of 5hmC in plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) remains unexploited in AML patients. We used a highly sensitive and robust nano-5hmC-Seal technology and profiled genome-wide 5hmC distribution in 239 plasma cfDNA samples from 103 AML patients and 81 non-cancer controls. We developed a 5hmC diagnostic model that precisely differentiates AML patients from controls with high sensitivity and specificity. We also developed a 5hmC prognostic model that accurately predicts prognosis in AML patients. High weighted prognostic scores (wp-scores) in AML patients were significantly associated with adverse overall survival (OS) in both training (P"‰="‰3.31eâˆ’05) and validation (P"‰="‰0.000464) sets. The wp-score was also significantly associated with genetic risk stratification and displayed dynamic changes with varied disease burden. Moreover, we found that high wp-scores in a single gene, BMS1 and GEMIN5 predicted OS in AML patients in both the training set (P"‰="‰0.023 and 0.031, respectively) and validation set (P"‰="‰9.66eâˆ’05 and 0.011, respectively). Lastly, our study demonstrated the genome-wide landscape of DNA hydroxymethylation in AML and revealed critical genes and pathways related to AML diagnosis and prognosis. Our data reveal plasma cfDNA 5hmC signatures as sensitive and accurate markers for AML diagnosis and prognosis. Plasma cfDNA 5hmC analysis will be an effective and minimally invasive tool for AML management.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effects of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients: a double-blind randomized controlled trial

Etomidate has been advocated to be used in anesthesia for the elderly and the critically ill patients due to its faint effect on cardiovascular system. But the dose-dependent suppression of etomidate on adrenal cortex function leads to the limitation of its clinical application. Clinical research showed that dexmedetomidine could reduce the dose requirements for intravenous or inhalation anesthetics and opioids, and the hemodynamics was more stable during the operation. The objective was to observe the effect of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients. 180 elderly patients scheduled for elective ureteroscopic holmium laser lithotripsy were randomly allocated to PR group anesthetized with propofol-remifentanil, ER group anesthetized with etomidate-remifentanil, and ERD group anesthetized with dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate-remifentanil. Patients in each group whose operation time was less than or equal to 1Â h were incorporated into short time surgery group (PR1 group, ER1 group and ERD1 group), and whose surgical procedure time was more than 1Â h were incorporated into long time surgery group (PR2 group, ER2 group and ERD2 group). The primary outcome was the serum cortisol and ACTH concentration. The secondary outcomes were the values of SBP, DBP, HR and SpO2, the time of surgical procedure, the dosage of etomidate and remifentanil administered during surgery, the time to spontaneous respiration, recovery and extubation, and the duration of stay in the PACU. The Serum cortisol concentration was higher at t1~2"‰"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum cortisol concentration at t1~3"‰"‰ was higher in ERD2 group than in ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration was lower at t1~2"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration at t1~3"‰ was lower in ERD2 group compared to ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The SBP at T1 and T3 were higher in ER2 and ERD2 group than in PR2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The DBP in ER1 and ERD1 group were higher at T1 compared to PR1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The dosage of etomidate was significantly lower in ERD1 group and ERD2 group than in ER1 group and ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05), respectively. The administration of dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate can attenuate the inhibition of etomidate on adrenocortical function in elderly patients and maintain intraoperative hemodynamic stability.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Biomarkers to Predict Progression to Diabetic Nephropathy

At present, there are no biomarkers to predict the timing of progression of patients with type 2 diabetes to more serious kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. Identification of such biomarkers could facilitate identification of patients at risk for disease progression and allow earlier, more aggressive treatment intervention and management, resulting in reductions in patient morbidity and mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The near-global ocean mesoscale eddy atmospheric-oceanic-biological interaction observational dataset

Amongst the variety of oceanic processes running the gamut of spatiotemporal scales, mesoscale eddies are the most common and often have region-specific characteristics. The large kinetic energy inherent to eddies themselves is a strong modulator of the global climate, ocean circulation, productivity, and freshwater transport. This study uses multi-source satellite remote sensing observation data to construct a multi-parameter eddy dataset for the 1993"“2019 period, which differs significantly from a few of previous published eddy datasets that include only basic sea surface eddy physical features. Eddies within the dataset have life cycles of greater than four weeks, and their corresponding sea surface chlorophyll, sea surface temperature, and wind fields are provided. Atmospheric and oceanic variables are used to present a comprehensive picture of a given mesoscale eddy's impact on the local physical, but also biological environment. The dataset would find immense value in research on mesoscale eddies, their impact on the atmosphere, and related biological processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver diffusion-weighted MR imaging with L1-regularized iterative sensitivity encoding reconstruction based on single-shot echo-planar imaging: initial clinical experience

To investigate whether combining L1-regularized iterative sensitivity encoding (SENSE) reconstruction and single-shot echo planar imaging (EPI) is useful in hepatic DWI. Single-shot EPI-DWI with L1-regularized iterative SENSE reconstruction (L1-DWI) and conventional parallel imaging-based reconstruction (conv-DWI) in liver MRI were compared in volunteers and patients. For the patient cohort, 75 subjects (60"‰Â±"‰13Â years) with 349 focal liver lesions (FLL) were included. Patient groups A and B were used to reduce acquisition time or improve spatial resolution, respectively. Image parameters were rated on a 5-point scale. The number of FLLs was recorded; in case of discrepancy, the reason for non-detectability was analyzed. In volunteers, higher signal-to-noise ratio (24.4"‰Â±"‰5.6 vs. 12.2"‰Â±"‰2.3, p"‰<"‰0.001 at b"‰="‰0; 19.3"‰Â±"‰2.8 vs. 9.8"‰Â±"‰1.6, p"‰<"‰0.001 at b"‰="‰800) and lower standard deviation of the apparent diffusion coefficient-values (0.17 vs. 0.20 mm2/s, p"‰<"‰0.05) were found on L1-DWI compared to conv-DWI. In patients, image ratings were similar for all parameters except for "conspicuity of FLLs" which was rated significantly lower on L1-DWI vs. conv-DWI (4.7"‰Â±"‰0.6 vs. 4.2"‰Â±"‰0.9, p"‰<"‰0.05) in group A. In five patients, 11/349 FLLs were not detectable on L1-DWI, but on conv-DWI. L1-regularized iterative reconstruction of single-shot EPI DWI can accelerate image acquisition or improve spatial resolution. However, our finding that FLLs were non-detectable on L1-DWI warrants further research.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic instability from a single S phase after whole-genome duplication

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04578-4Published online 30 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, the third sentence of the abstract, now reading "This is a key question because single whole-genome duplication events such as cytokinesis failure can promote tumorigenesis9 and DNA double-strand breaks10" was truncated and did not mention double-strand breaks or cite ref. 10 (Pedersen, R. S. et al. Profiling DNA damage response following mitotic perturbations. Nat. Commun. 7, 13887 (2016)). The reference has now been included in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epigenetic genes and epilepsy - emerging mechanisms and clinical applications

An increasing number of epilepsies are being attributed to variants in genes with epigenetic functions. The products of these genes include factors that regulate the structure and function of chromatin and the placing, reading and removal of epigenetic marks, as well as other epigenetic processes. In this Review, we provide an overview of the various epigenetic processes, structuring our discussion around five function-based categories: DNA methylation, histone modifications, histone"“DNA crosstalk, non-coding RNAs and chromatin remodelling. We provide background information on each category, describing the general mechanism by which each process leads to altered gene expression. We also highlight key clinical and mechanistic aspects, providing examples of genes that strongly associate with epilepsy within each class. We consider the practical applications of these findings, including tissue-based and biofluid-based diagnostics and precision medicine-based treatments. We conclude that variants in epigenetic genes are increasingly found to be causally involved in the epilepsies, with implications for disease mechanisms, treatments and diagnostics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamical topological phase realized in a trapped-ion quantum simulator

Nascent platforms for programmable quantum simulation offer unprecedented access to new regimes of far-from-equilibrium quantum many-body dynamics in almost isolated systems. Here achieving precise control over quantum many-body entanglement is an essential task for quantum sensing and computation. Extensive theoretical work indicates that these capabilities can enable dynamical phases and critical phenomena that show topologically robust methods to create, protect and manipulate quantum entanglement that self-correct against large classes of errors. However, so far, experimental realizations have been confined to classical (non-entangled) symmetry-breaking orders1,2,3,4,5. In this work, we demonstrate an emergent dynamical symmetry-protected topological phase6, in a quasiperiodically driven array of ten 171Yb+ hyperfine qubits in Quantinuum's System Model H1 trapped-ion quantum processor7. This phase shows edge qubits that are dynamically protected from control errors, cross-talk and stray fields. Crucially, this edge protection relies purely on emergent dynamical symmetries that are absolutely stable to generic coherent perturbations. This property is special to quasiperiodically driven systems: as we demonstrate, the analogous edge states of a periodically driven qubit array are vulnerable to symmetry-breaking errors and quickly decohere. Our work paves the way for implementation of more complex dynamical topological orders8,9 that would enable error-resilient manipulation of quantum information.
SCIENCE

