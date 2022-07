The Flint Farmers' Market is way more than a few stands of Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables. It's got hundreds of things to eat and drink all under one roof. Yes, there's a roof. The year-round facility hosts around 50 vendors inside and out selling everything from sushi to succulents. The variety of things you can purchase here during the three days it is open is staggering.

