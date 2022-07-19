Kimberly-Clark Hires Prime Policy Group

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Semiconductors are essential to every scrap of modern technology powering society today, including cars, smartphones, and even missiles. Yet the chip industry is dominated by manufacturers in the small island of Taiwan, where a handful of firms churn out roughly 90% of the world’s most advanced chips. Policy makers in the U.S. have started to see that as a problem.
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep real estate financial policies consistent and stable, the country’s banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday. An orderly property market will better meet the reasonable demand of housing purchases, an official of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory commission (CBIRC) said.
In a previous post, we explained that last year, in compliance with USMCA’s requirements, workers at the Panasonic facility in Tamaulipas, Mexico voted to reject their union contract. On Monday, April 18, workers at the facility requested that the U.S. investigate the company for allegedly signing the workers into a new union contract with SIAMARM—a faction of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM). According to the complaint, SIAMARM began withholding union dues from paychecks without the workers’ consent, and employees that protested the SIAMARM contract were fired—moves that would be in direct violation of the USMCA labor provisions. Days after the U.S. Government agreed to review the complaint, a new vote was held between SIAMARM and SNITIS. SNITIS, a relatively new union founded by Mexican labor rights activist Susana Prieto, won the union vote handily, claiming 75% of the 2,150 votes.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc VEDU subsidiary entered an agreement to acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (Griggs China). Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering U.S. K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy...
An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Alex To, one of Bank of America's top rainmakers in Asia, has recently left the bank, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. To, based in Hong Kong, was most recently the bank's co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking.
In a speech made at South Korean conglomerate LG's Science Park in Seoul on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen drummed up support from allies of the U.S. to work together in carving up more resilient supply chains among trusted partners through "friend-shoring." The term draws on the concepts of...
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Wednesday demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico under a North American trade deal, charging that Mexican energy policies were discriminatory and "undermine" international firms and cross-border supplies. The request, first announced by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, marks the most serious...
Hong Kong-based business conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd said its wholly owned subsidiary, Swire Coca-Cola Limited, is planning to acquire the packaging and distribution operations of Coca-Cola Co KO in Vietnam and Cambodia. The company will acquire Coca-Cola Indochina for $1.02 billion in cash. The transactions will be Swire Coca-Cola's first...
July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. business activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in July as a sharp slowdown in the service sector outweighed continued modest growth in manufacturing, painting a glum picture for an economy stunted by high inflation, rising interest rates and deteriorating consumer confidence.
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), has been granted his 500 th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world's most prolific inventors. The Academy Award ® -winning engineer's core contributions are within the field of audio and electronics, particularly the analog and mixed-signal technologies that have helped transform the analog world around us into the digital signals at the heart of today's most advanced products. Melanson's contributions have changed how humans interact with their devices – and each other. In particular, his audio patents are instrumental to many of today's most popular consumer and professional audio applications. His patents relating to LED lighting have positively impacted the environment through significant energy savings.
Click here to read the full article. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo co-hosted a Supply Chain Ministerial Forum this week to build cooperation with stakeholders and key partner nations on supply chains.
At the Ministerial Plenary on Wednesday, the United States, allies and partners made political commitments to work together to address near-term supply chain disruptions. They aim to cooperate on building long-term supply chain resiliency by supporting transparency, diversification, security and sustainability by adherence to high environmental and labor standards, including the prevention of forced labor, coupled with workforce development.
Black Thought is taking his attention to detail on the stage to the ever-changing world of finance. And he plans to aid the Black community in the process.
The Roots frontman announced his new venture on Instagram, revealing he has joined the venture capital firm Impellent Ventures as a general partner. In a move that will help diversify his portfolio, Black Thought’s mission in his newly appointed role is to demystify the world of finances and bridge the gap for Black entrepreneurs. More from VIBE.comTyler Perry To Preview New Film At Martha's Vineyard African American...
WASHINGTON — More than half of American farmers will reach retirement age in the next 10 years, but the steep price of entry to start a farm, along with rising input costs and volatile markets, make it tough for young and beginning farmers to take their places. “Farming is...
