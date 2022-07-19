Kimberly-Clark Hires Prime Policy Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), has been granted his 500 th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world’s most prolific inventors. The Academy Award ® -winning engineer’s core contributions are within the field of audio and electronics, particularly the analog and mixed-signal technologies that have helped transform the analog world around us into the digital signals at the heart of today’s most advanced products. Melanson’s contributions have changed how humans interact with their devices – and each other. In particular, his audio patents are instrumental to many of today’s most popular consumer and professional audio applications. His patents relating to LED lighting have positively impacted the environment through significant energy savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005613/en/ John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic, has been granted his 500th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world’s most prolific inventors. (Photo: Business Wire)

